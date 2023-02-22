Come April, Nicholas Guarente will officially take over as Big Spring School District’s superintendent.

The board unanimously approved his appointment during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Guarente, who is currently the superintendent of Greenwood School District in Perry County, will start at Big Spring April 1.

His contract runs through April 1, 2028, with a starting salary of $170,000.

“I am here because of what you as a staff, this board and the entire community represent, and my job is to come here and learn, and then collaborate and then collaborate to make it even better than it currently is,” Guarente said. “I welcome that challenge and I look forward to many years to come.”

After graduating from West Chester East High School, Guarente earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Elizabethtown College.

In 2000, he began teaching at Central Dauphin School District before taking on the role of assistant principal.

Guarente then served as Greenwood’s high school/middle school principal before becoming the district’s superintendent in 2015.

He will replace Kevin Roberts, who resigned in November to become the assistant executive director of the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

The district appointed Jeanne Temple, who served as Big Spring’s assistant superintendent from about 2008 to 2014, as interim superintendent through May 12.

Big Spring School Board President John Wardle said the district will include Guarente in the process of hiring an assistant superintendent, a role that was left vacant when William August resigned in October to become Shippensburg Area School District’s superintendent.

Wardle hopes that position will be filled by July 1.