Big Spring reopening plan includes an option for livestream instruction

The in-person rotation is one of three options families have to choose from under Tier Two. Another option is to have their student assigned to either Group A or Group B but to receive the in-person lessons via livestream instead of in the classroom on the days their student would be scheduled to be in school, Fry said.

The third option under Tier Two is to enroll the student in the cyber academy Big Spring operates through the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

Kindergarten changes

The one exception under the approved reopening plan is the 2020-21 kindergarten class. While in Tier Two, kindergarten students will attend school every day, but on a half-day schedule. The idea is to allow for a reduced class size appropriate for social distancing.

There will be a morning kindergarten from 9:15 to 11:45 a.m. and an afternoon kindergarten from 1:20 to 3:50 p.m. Within the coming weeks, families will be notified on whether their student is assigned to morning or afternoon kindergarten.

In early June, the district informed families of a modified registration process that randomly assigns each kindergarten student to a “House,” a term for a group of learners. There will be three “Houses,” and these assignments will go out to families the week of Aug. 10.