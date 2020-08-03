Big Spring reopening plan includes an option for livestream instruction

Big Spring School District will have the ability this year to livestream lessons from the classroom to families who opt to have their student study at home.
The district used federal grant money to buy cameras to equip the majority of its classrooms with the ability to livestream, Superintendent Richard Fry said in a video posted July 28 on the district website.
The video was posted the day after school board members approved a plan to reopen district schools on Sept. 8 under the Tier Two blended learning model that alternates between in-person and online instruction.
Under this plan, district students will be divided into Group A and Group B. Group A will attend school for in-person instruction on Mondays and Wednesdays, and Group B will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Both groups will be in a virtual live session with their teachers on Fridays.
Starting the year in Tier Two enables the district to reduce the number of students in a school at a given time. This will make it easier for the district to comply with social distancing protocols, Fry said. It would also allow the district to monitor the application of new health and safety procedures that have been untested in a real-world setting, he said.
“For us, that is critical,” Fry said, noting the last time Big Spring held in-person instruction was on March 12, before the pandemic forced stay-at-home orders that disrupted school.
The in-person rotation is one of three options families have to choose from under Tier Two. Another option is to have their student assigned to either Group A or Group B but to receive the in-person lessons via livestream instead of in the classroom on the days their student would be scheduled to be in school, Fry said.
The third option under Tier Two is to enroll the student in the cyber academy Big Spring operates through the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.
Kindergarten changes
The one exception under the approved reopening plan is the 2020-21 kindergarten class. While in Tier Two, kindergarten students will attend school every day, but on a half-day schedule. The idea is to allow for a reduced class size appropriate for social distancing.
There will be a morning kindergarten from 9:15 to 11:45 a.m. and an afternoon kindergarten from 1:20 to 3:50 p.m. Within the coming weeks, families will be notified on whether their student is assigned to morning or afternoon kindergarten.
In early June, the district informed families of a modified registration process that randomly assigns each kindergarten student to a “House,” a term for a group of learners. There will be three “Houses,” and these assignments will go out to families the week of Aug. 10.
“It is important to know that your student’s house will not be their class or teacher for the year,” a letter to parents reads. “These houses will serve as initial student groupings where we learn more about your student in order to make their class assignment.”
During the first three days of the school year, Sept. 8-10, kindergarteners will attend learning in their house during which they will be involved in small group instruction, large group instruction, one-to-one observation and speech and language screening activities, the letter reads. “This house time will afford all of our kindergarten teachers, staff supporting kindergarten, and administration with the opportunity to get to know your student better.”
One goal is to identify the strengths and abilities of each kindergartener to guide the decision on which classroom to assign the student. Those assignments will be made by Sept. 11. The student will start in their classroom with their teacher on Sept. 14.
Timing
Starting the school year on Sept. 8 enables Big Spring to learn from other school districts that are set to open earlier, Fry said. “It gives us some time to see how the virus is circulating and what the spread is. It [also] gives us time up front to work on specific professional development with our staff to get back together and support each other in a social and emotional way.
“We have put together a staying-open plan because that’s the goal,” Fry said. “Anybody can open schools. The goal is to stay open and to do it in a controlled manner.”
To accomplish that, the district would stay on top of COVID-19 data and make decisions based on trends, he said.
If the data allows it, the district could advance to Tier Three, the return to in-person instruction for all students five days a week starting at the elementary school level, Fry said. Tier One is an improved version of the remote learning model the district had in the spring with increased academic rigor and student accountability.
“We are not opening in Tier One, but it has to be there for us,” Fry said, adding Tier One could be activated if there is an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases or an order from the state to close in-person instruction.
