Big Spring prepares three-tiered approach for next year's instruction; school year could start Sept. 8

As administrators close out the current school year, Big Spring School District is planning a three-tiered approach resuming classes this fall.
A decision is expected in late July or early August on the approach the district will take to start off the academic year, Superintendent Richard Fry told Big Spring families in a video posted Saturday on the district website.
The decision will hinge on what guidelines are in place from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fry said. “If the guidelines and guidance deem it appropriate to allow students into a building, we will allow them in. At this point of time, with so many uncertainties, it is most responsible for the district to plan for all scenarios.
“We need to see what June, July and August bring while making sure we have logistical plans in place to support all the scenarios,” Fry said. “For now, it’s safe to say the first day of school for 2020-2021 will look very different from the last face-to-face day we had this year on March 12.”
Fry briefed the public on the very basics of each tier of instruction.
The first tier would involve fully remote online instruction similar to what has been in place within the district since Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closing of all schools in Pennsylvania to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The second tier would involve restrictive social distancing and limited face-to-face interactions among teachers, staff and a reduced number of students in each building at any one time, Fry said.
He said the third tier would allow for more face-to-face interactions with some social distancing and a traditional number of students in each building.
“As we progress into the summer, additional details will be forthcoming,” Fry said.
Reopening society has not only become highly publicized in recent weeks, but highly political and, often times, highly polarized, he said.
“I can assure you, as an apolitical body, our school district will continue to focus solely on the safety of our students, staff and community,” Fry said. Big Spring plans to fully comply with whatever guidelines are in place when school starts up again, he said.
As part of the planning, the school board on May 4 approved an alternative district calendar that schedules all professional development days for teachers and staff at the start of the school year.
This alternative calendar would push the first day of school to Tuesday, Sept. 8, Fry said. “Despite that late start, this still enables our students to finish on Thursday, June 10, with graduation on Friday, June 11. This is one option that will be considered by the board in late July. If it’s approved, appropriate communications will follow. We will continue to keep you updated as the situation continues to evolve.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.