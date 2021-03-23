Big Spring plans to transition its secondary students to four-days a week of instruction on April 12

Big Spring School District has announced a plan to transition its middle school and high school students to in-person instruction four days a week starting Monday, April 12.

In a video posted Friday on the district website, Superintendent Richard Fry said the April 12 date is tentative and dependent on the steady downward trend of the pandemic infection rate.

“Our progress in planning and our movement in a positive direction with COVID give me the confidence that we can make the same transition as we did at the elementary level,” Fry said.

On March 15, Big Spring moved its elementary school students to in-person instruction Monday through Thursday. “That transition has been a huge success,” Fry said in the video. “To see the teachers welcome back our learners and the smiles under the masks of our students was priceless.”

The groundwork to transition the secondary students began on Feb. 23 with meetings among administrators on the district leadership team, Fry said. On Monday, the district posted a survey form for families on its website asking for input that is vital to the plan to transition the secondary students on the April 12 target date.