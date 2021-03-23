Big Spring plans to transition its secondary students to four-days a week of instruction on April 12

Big Spring School District has announced a plan to transition its middle school and high school students to in-person instruction four days a week starting Monday, April 12.
In a video posted Friday on the district website, Superintendent Richard Fry said the April 12 date is tentative and dependent on the steady downward trend of the pandemic infection rate.
“Our progress in planning and our movement in a positive direction with COVID give me the confidence that we can make the same transition as we did at the elementary level,” Fry said.
On March 15, Big Spring moved its elementary school students to in-person instruction Monday through Thursday. “That transition has been a huge success,” Fry said in the video. “To see the teachers welcome back our learners and the smiles under the masks of our students was priceless.”
The groundwork to transition the secondary students began on Feb. 23 with meetings among administrators on the district leadership team, Fry said. On Monday, the district posted a survey form for families on its website asking for input that is vital to the plan to transition the secondary students on the April 12 target date.
One purpose of the survey is to provide an opportunity for families to change the learning model of their secondary student should the transition take effect. The choices offered include face-to-face instruction, livestream, the district cyber academy and no change.
Until recently, face-to-face instruction at Big Spring took the form of a hybrid model where students in all grades attended school in-person two days a week and learned remotely three days a week.
The switch to four days a week of in-person instruction would bring secondary students into the classroom Monday through Thursday. Friday would be set aside for remote instruction so that teachers could provide extra support to specific students and so that the custodial staff could conduct a deep cleaning of school buildings.
“We also need to know your transportation plans for your student,” Fry told families in the video. “This transition to Tier Three will require a rerouting of all secondary buses. Knowing who plans to use district transportation will help us to plan for the safest and most efficient routes. This is really critical at the secondary level because we have a fair amount of drivers who are juniors and seniors.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.