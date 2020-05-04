Big Spring plans to launch drone operator course at its high school next year

“It’s a great opportunity,” Casella said. “Drones are very pertinent to the world we have now. It’s not something that is going to go away but it’s something that is going to grow.”

The $10,000 in start-up costs for the course include $4,000 in professional development to get Casella and the other teacher trained and FAA certified as drone operators, Euker said. Even though Casella is the main teacher, the other teacher needs the training in case Casella calls in absent and needs coverage, she said. The course is not something a substitute teacher can step into.

The rest of the money will be used to purchase course material, a flight simulator kit, drones and free-standing obstacles to train students on flight maneuvers, Euker said. The drones will only be flown indoors either in the technology education classroom or in large open common spaces.

The course will begin with an introduction on how drones function and how drones are being deployed for public safety and commercial use. The students at this stage will also learn to fly a drone effectively without GPS. Later, students will learn how to program drones for autonomous missions along with all the safety and operational requirements necessary to complete the FAA Unmanned Aircraft test to become a licensed drone pilot.