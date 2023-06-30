Students may be out of the classroom for the summer, but work is still getting done at Big Spring.

The district kicked off its first energy service companies project since 2008 this spring to upgrade multiple facilities that are expected to save energy and costs.

“The ESCO project will replace outdated [or] end-of-life equipment with no impact financial to the taxpayers, while seeing savings in the operational budget over the next 20 years,” Business Manager Michael Statler said.

Work on the project will unfold over two phases, one this summer and one next summer.

Statler said phase one will wrap up before the start of school and includes districtwide LED lighting updates and building envelope upgrades, a boiler replacement at the high school, HVAC upgrades at the middle school and a roof upgrade at Oak Flat Elementary School. The U.S. Department of Energy defines the building envelope as thermal barrier between the exterior and interior, such as walls, windows, roof and foundation.

Planning remains underway for phase two, which is scheduled to take place next summer.

The first phase of the project will cost $7,052,999, with phase two estimated between $4 million and $6 million, Statler said.

“This past spring, the district received $11.5 million in bond proceeds,” he said. “The proceeds will go to fund the projects. The design of the bond is to wrap around the debt, meaning our current annual bond payment is to remain the same, but we are extending the years that have to pay the bond off.”

He said the debt was previously expected to be paid off by 2033 but will now be paid off in 2035, a structural change that will prevent the project from being funded through any new taxes.

A news release from the district said the school board approved the bond resolution to fund the project during its Jan. 16 meeting.

Statler said the first phase is anticipated to save the district $10.5 million over a 20-year span, with $2.6 million in energy savings, $163,000 in operational savings and $7.7 million in avoided capital outlay savings.

Big Spring School Board members and administrative staff have been planning the project for the last several years, he said, adding that the majority of the district’s project needs involve energy systems and equipment.

“In looking at the needs of the district, there was an opportunity to bring forth an ESCO company due to the amount of energy related equipment that was at the end of life,” Statler said.

The work will be completed by McClure Co. with the help of subcontractors.

McClure Co. was one of four that responded to the district’s request for proposals for a guaranteed energy savings performance contract last August, and was selected after two rounds of interviews and reference checks, Statler said.

He said the project involves guaranteed energy savings, meaning that if systems are not properly built or installed or the district doesn’t see maximum energy savings, the energy service company can fix the issue or write a check to the district. Additionally, the project doesn’t include change orders that could impact the final price.

Had Big Spring opted to contract with a traditional architect to perform the work, Statler said the district would not have had guaranteed energy savings and change orders would have remained a possibility.

“The projects being addressed need completion [and] the district believed the ESCO route was the most economical solution,” he said.

