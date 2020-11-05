Big Spring launches an online survey ahead of a Nov. 18 town hall

Big Spring School District is seeking public input ahead of a Nov. 18 virtual town hall meeting on a proposal that would transition elementary school students to classroom instruction four days a week.

The district is launching an online survey through the Thought Exchange platform to gather input on what excites and concerns Big Spring families about the possibility of moving those students to in-person instruction Monday through Thursday.

Thought Exchange allows the district to field questions to certain groups or to the Big Spring community as a whole. Participants in this process can anonymously submit as many thoughts and ideas as they desire and they can rate the thoughts of others.

The more the public participates, the more the input is read and evaluated until the most valued thoughts emerge, providing information for the district to consider.

Input from the Thought Exchange could be a factor when the district convenes the town hall via Zoom at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. The district has a process that could transition elementary students from a Tier Two to a Tier Three model of instruction by early December.