Big Spring launches an online survey ahead of a Nov. 18 town hall

Big Spring School District is seeking public input ahead of a Nov. 18 virtual town hall meeting on a proposal that would transition elementary school students to classroom instruction four days a week.
The district is launching an online survey through the Thought Exchange platform to gather input on what excites and concerns Big Spring families about the possibility of moving those students to in-person instruction Monday through Thursday.
Thought Exchange allows the district to field questions to certain groups or to the Big Spring community as a whole. Participants in this process can anonymously submit as many thoughts and ideas as they desire and they can rate the thoughts of others.
The more the public participates, the more the input is read and evaluated until the most valued thoughts emerge, providing information for the district to consider.
Input from the Thought Exchange could be a factor when the district convenes the town hall via Zoom at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. The district has a process that could transition elementary students from a Tier Two to a Tier Three model of instruction by early December.
Under Tier Two, the hybrid model, students at all grade levels attend school two days a week for in-person instruction and stay at home three days a week for remote instruction.
The proposal under review could move elementary students to Tier Three so that they could attend school Monday through Thursday. The students will not attend school on Friday because that’s the day custodial staff do a thorough cleaning of district buildings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Also, teachers need time on Friday to prepare lesson plans for classroom and livestream instruction. While the focus has been to transition the elementary students to Tier Three, there is a schedule and a process mapped out to transition secondary students to Tier Three by mid- to late February at the earliest.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
