Big Spring families must register for meal pick-up; Mechanicsburg offering meals Wednesday

Big Spring School District families have until 11 a.m. today (March 18) to fill out an online reservation form to pick up student meals on Thursday.

To register for meals, families may visit www.bigspringsd.org/food. The online form will ask for the family’s last name, the number of children and the name and age of each child. Families may also reserve by phone by calling 717-776-2000 between 10 and 11 a.m. today.

Filling out the form or registering by phone entitles each child 18 or younger to three days of breakfast and lunch meals for Friday, March 20, Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24. Pickup for these meals will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at Newville Elementary School.

Another request cycle will open on Monday, March 23, for pick-up on Tuesday. The March 24 meal pick-up will cover Wednesday through Friday, March 25-27.

Mechanicsburg Area School District is offering free breakfast and lunch meals today for all children 18 and younger.

Families may pick up one breakfast and one lunch per child at the Elmwood Academy, 100 E. Elmwood Ave., Mechanicsburg, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.