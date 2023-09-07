With work on the first phase of Big Spring School District's ESCO project almost in the rearview, the district is turning its attention to what comes next.

ESCO, short for energy service companies, refers to organizations that design projects that save energy and reduce energy costs, according to the Federal Energy Management Program.

At Big Spring, the districtwide project will replace outdated or end-of-life equipment with more energy-efficient options.

Phase one took place throughout the summer and involved LED lighting updates, a boiler replacement at the high school, HVAC upgrades at the middle school, a roof upgrade at Oak Flat Elementary School, and building envelope upgrades. The U.S. Department of Energy defines the building envelope as thermal barrier between the exterior and interior, such as walls, windows, roof and foundation.

While initially anticipated to be complete before the start of the school year, equipment backlog caused some delays, and the remaining work is anticipated to wrap up by the second week of September, Director of Maintenance Services Tim Drawbaugh said at the board's Aug. 21 meeting.

This work includes HVAC upgrades at the middle school, but does not affect students, he said. The middle school's library, large group room and gymnasium do not have air conditioning, but all classrooms are air conditioned.

"We have temporary interventions in place, so the impact is minimal," Superintendent Nicholas Guarente said.

The second and final phase of the project is anticipated to begin next summer and wrap up before the start of the next school year.

Representatives from McClure Co., the organization completing the work, discussed potential projects that could be included with phase two during the school board's Aug. 21 meeting.

These include HVAC upgrades at the high school, Mount Rock Elementary and Newville Elementary, as well as kitchen cooling upgrades at Oak Flat Elementary, window replacements at the high school and a roof replacement at Mount Rock Elementary and the administration building.

"What the board and the district has the opportunity to do is pick anything that ... we really want to get done, what really needs to be done," Guarente said.

While the district has "total autonomy" over the projects selected for phase two, he said the district is weighing available funding and building necessities to make the call on which projects to include in the second phase.

The first phase of the project cost more than $7 million, with phase two estimated between $4 million and $6 million, Business Manager Michael Statler said in June.

Big Spring received $11.5 million in bond proceeds in the spring that will help fund the projects, he said. The bond will be paid off in 2035, and Statler said the project will not be funded through any new taxes.

McClure Co. Account Executive Mark Gallick said most of the ESCO project's high energy savings were completed during phase one, which is anticipated to save the district $10.5 million over a 20-year span.

Guarente anticipates conversations to continue regarding the scope of phase two with potential final decision to receive board approval by the end of October.

Possible future work at the district that could promote energy savings could be installation of solar panels, however Guarante said there is no concrete plan one way or another.

"It's an exploration that is very compatible to the ESCO projects," he said. "We're just taking many steps to make sure that our equipment is up to date and efficient relative to energy use, and obviously solar would be a consideration for energy efficiency."

Big Spring does not use solar panels for any of its operations, although panels can be found at Carlisle Area School District and Cumberland Valley School District.

Guarente anticipates conversation about the possibility after the school board approves the scope of the ESCO project's second phase.

"I think the first priority is to have the decisions made to the scope of ESCO two and then further dialogue will center upon any solar array that would benefit the district," he said.

