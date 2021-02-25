Big Spring could transition elementary students to four days a week classroom instruction in March

Big Spring School District is developing a plan to transition elementary school students to classroom instruction four days a week starting in mid-to-late March.
“We will look to communicate a concrete timeline to our community on or around March 2,” Superintendent Richard Fry said in a video posted last week on the district website.
“As our planning evolves over the coming weeks, we will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data,” he added. “All this planning and commencement of Tier Three learning is contingent on appropriate data showing that we can safely move in that direction.”
Big Spring currently operates its buildings under a Tier Two hybrid model of instruction where all grade levels attend school two days of week for in-person instruction and stay at home three days a week for remote instruction. Tier Three refers to the goal of returning students to in-person instruction most of the week.
The plan calls for Big Spring elementary students to attend school Monday through Thursday. Fridays will be reserved for the custodial staff to do a deep cleaning of buildings and for teachers to provide support to specific students remotely. There will be no in-person instruction on Fridays.
Survey important
A critical element of the planning is a parental survey that went live on the district website this past Monday and will close March 3. To access the survey, log on to the homepage at www.bigspringsd.org.
The survey asks parents to select their preferred learning method for their elementary school student should a transition to Tier Three take place. The options include “No change,” “Face-to-Face instruction,” “Livestream” or enrollment in the “Big Spring Cyber” academy.
“It is important that we [the district] will preserve the element of choice,” Fry said. “Many families are excited about the potential return to face-to-face, [but] others may not share that same excitement for a variety of reasons.”
The same survey asks parents whether they plan to use district busing or to transport their student on their own to and from school. This information is vital so that Big Spring could make adjustments to its transportation services to account for an increase in daily student enrollment.
Many school districts across Pennsylvania went with hybrid models of instruction as a method to reduce daily enrollment to facilitate the social distancing protocols that help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. A move from Tier Two to Tier Three would increase the daily number of students in the classrooms and riding the buses.
“Please take time to complete the survey,” Fry said in the video. “If you have any changes, we need to know.”
Promising trends
On Sept. 28, Big Spring launched the process to prepare its elementary schools for a possible transition to Tier Three as early as Dec. 1. Back then, data showed a lower incidence of community spread and positivity, which made the target date look promising.
However, conditions changed by mid-to-late December to the point where Cumberland County saw some of highest numbers of new cases and highest percent positivity. That spike in the infection rate prompted Big Spring officials to rethink the timeline and shelve the Tier Three transition plan.
Recent data at the local, regional and state level shows a decrease in COVID-19 incidence and positivity rates for COVID-19, Fry said. “We are moving in the right direction.”
In the video, Fry updated the public on the district effort to safeguard faculty and staff under the state vaccine rollout plan. Recently, the district hosted an event where 180 employees, deemed eligible under Phase 1A, received their first round of vaccination. The second round will be administered this weekend.
Remaining staff members will be vaccinated as soon as possible once the state moves to Phase 1B, Fry said.
The current trend in the infection pattern, coupled with the widespread vaccination of employees, contributed to the decision to restart the transition process.
Though a setback, the initial target date of Dec. 1 provided incentive for Big Spring administrators and faculty members to prepare the groundwork needed to switch to Tier Three within six to 10 days of a decision being made to go with the transition, Fry said last fall. “It was a great line in the sand. It really forced us to get the work done. We’ve accomplished a tremendous amount since Sept. 28.”
Specifically, transition team members examined ways to adjust bus routes, modify school schedules and update the district strategy on how to socially distance elementary school students in Tier Three.
School events
“As we have done all year, we’re continuing to evaluate the possibility of bringing all students back to fully face-to-face instruction,” Fry said in the video posted last week. “The secondary level has additional challenges that are unique. As we develop solutions to those challenges, we will continue to keep you updated.”
For now, the plan is to keep operating the middle school and high school in the hybrid model of instruction. However, significant planning is underway to preserve key spring events that are important to students, Fry said. “This isn’t a promise that all events will happen, but rather a full commitment to turning over every stone in our planning to try and make each and every event happen.”
The outbreak last spring of COVID-19 severely disrupted the ability of students and school districts to safely host events that traditionally highlight the school year such as the Prom and graduation. In many districts, Prom was cancelled and graduation was held virtually in keeping with restrictions on large gatherings.
