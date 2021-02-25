Big Spring could transition elementary students to four days a week classroom instruction in March

Though a setback, the initial target date of Dec. 1 provided incentive for Big Spring administrators and faculty members to prepare the groundwork needed to switch to Tier Three within six to 10 days of a decision being made to go with the transition, Fry said last fall. “It was a great line in the sand. It really forced us to get the work done. We’ve accomplished a tremendous amount since Sept. 28.”

Specifically, transition team members examined ways to adjust bus routes, modify school schedules and update the district strategy on how to socially distance elementary school students in Tier Three.

School events

“As we have done all year, we’re continuing to evaluate the possibility of bringing all students back to fully face-to-face instruction,” Fry said in the video posted last week. “The secondary level has additional challenges that are unique. As we develop solutions to those challenges, we will continue to keep you updated.”