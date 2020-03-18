You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Big Spring continues to register Kindergarten students during school closure

Big Spring continues to register Kindergarten students during school closure

{{featured_button_text}}
Big Spring School District Logo

Big Spring School District is continuing to register students for next year’s kindergarten class during the school closure.

Parents/legal guardians are being asked to complete an online registration process as soon as possible. The kindergarten enrollment link is available at www.bigspringsd.org.

The district has a Kindergarten Registration Day scheduled in May. Any enrollment questions or concerns may be emailed to dminnich@bigspring.k12.pa.us.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News