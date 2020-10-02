Big Spring, Carlisle, South Middleton report new COVID cases among staff, students

Three local school districts report there have been three additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since Tuesday.
Big Spring School District learned Tuesday afternoon that a middle school staff member had tested positive, Superintendent Richard Fry said. “Due to the safeguards in place, no individual met the criteria as being in close contact to this staff member.”
District administrators have contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health and are coordinating the response in accordance to state guidelines and protocols set forth in the district’s Staying Open Plan.
Two days later, around 9 a.m. Thursday, South Middleton School District administrators learned of a positive case involving an adult working within the Iron Forge Elementary School building, Superintendent Matthew Strine said in an email posted later in the day. “This employee has not been in IFES since the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 29. The employee received their positive test results this morning and immediately informed the administration.”
South Middleton administrators are working with DoH officials and Cumberland County public safety to respond to this situation, Strine added. “No students were within a six-foot radius for 15 minutes of this adult employee. However, two other adults are being quarantined because they worked alongside this employee for more than 15 minutes. These adults will be quarantined. All impacted adults will return to work on Wednesday, Oct. 14.”
To further minimize the risk, all building areas visited by the infected adult are being intensively cleaned. No students are required to quarantine and no other South Middleton school has been impacted by the confirmed case involving the Iron Forge staff member.
Lastly, on Tuesday afternoon, Carlisle Area School District administrators received confirmation from a parent that a Carlisle High School took a test for COVID-19 back on Sept. 12 and received the test results back some time later. “The student has not physically been in the high school since Tuesday, Sept. 8, and only developed symptoms on Friday, Sept. 11,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. “Per the Department of Health, symptomatic individuals can spread the virus 48 hours prior to developing symptoms. Since the student was not in school during the two days prior to developing symptoms, there were no close contacts at the school.
“The district has been in close communication with the Department of Health and has followed their recommended guidance in terms of quarantining the student and disinfecting the building,” Spielbauer said.
