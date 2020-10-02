Big Spring, Carlisle, South Middleton report new COVID cases among staff, students

Three local school districts report there have been three additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since Tuesday.

Big Spring School District learned Tuesday afternoon that a middle school staff member had tested positive, Superintendent Richard Fry said. “Due to the safeguards in place, no individual met the criteria as being in close contact to this staff member.”

District administrators have contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health and are coordinating the response in accordance to state guidelines and protocols set forth in the district’s Staying Open Plan.

Two days later, around 9 a.m. Thursday, South Middleton School District administrators learned of a positive case involving an adult working within the Iron Forge Elementary School building, Superintendent Matthew Strine said in an email posted later in the day. “This employee has not been in IFES since the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 29. The employee received their positive test results this morning and immediately informed the administration.”