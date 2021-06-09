Big Spring, Carlisle and South Middleton school boards review settlement of decade-old lawsuit

The lump sum payment represents the total amount of money CapTax has offered to settle the lawsuit, Pahowka said. “CapTax has elected not to appeal. If approved, this would bring the litigation to a close.”

Under the agreement, CapTax agrees to pay the lump sum if the districts agree to file the necessary legal paperwork to discontinue the suit and free the bureau of any further claims.

Big Spring School Board voted unanimously Monday to approve the agreement, Superintendent Richard Fry said. The board was ready for a vote because of annual updates and because several current members were on the board back when the lawsuit was first filed, he said.

Under the agreement, Carlisle will receive about 50% of the settlement or $161,459, Fry said. The share for Big Spring is about 28% or $90,109, while South Middleton will receive about 21.5% or $69,105, Fry said.

Carlisle Area School Board plans to discuss the agreement during a committee meeting this Thursday with a possible vote on June 17, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said.

