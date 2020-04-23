Big Spring cancels spring kindergarten registration sessions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Big Spring School District has canceled its kindergarten registration sessions for the spring due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

School closures combined with social distancing measures prompted district officials to focus instead on preparing an alternative plan for registration that could be rolled out to families by June 1.

“Not only will this provide our team with adequate time to create the most comprehensive plan, but it will also give us the benefit of understanding what social restrictions may still exist as we enter the summer months,” Assistant Superintendent Kevin C. Roberts Jr. wrote in a letter to families.

Meanwhile, he asked families who have not yet completed the enrollment process to log on to the district website at www.bigspringsd.org and click on the “Parents” tab before selecting “Enrollment.”

“Given the uncertainty of when social restrictions will be lifted and it will be safe to return to school functions, alternatives to the traditional kindergarten registration process may look very different to what has been experienced previously,” Roberts wrote.

District officials are working on a plan that would enable students to meet their kindergarten teachers and staff, tour the school building and its classrooms and learn about what other resources are available.

