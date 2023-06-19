For Nadine Sanders, it will almost be like coming home, or at least next door to home.

The Franklin County native was unanimously approved as Big Spring School District's assistant superintendent at the school board's meeting Monday night.

She will replace former assistant William August, who resigned in October to become superintendent of the Shippensburg Area School District.

Sanders' five-year contract will extend from July 1 to June 30, 2028 with an annual starting salary of $145,500.

She is no stranger to the duties of an assistant superintendent, having held the role at South Eastern School District in southern York County for the past five years.

Born and raised in Mercersburg, Sanders graduated from James Buchanan High School in 1995 before attending Shippensburg University for teaching and administration, and she later earned her doctorate from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

Her experience in education includes 10 years as a principal in the Tuscarora School District in Franklin County, where she also served as the curriculum director and acting superintendent. Sanders has also taught at Chambersburg Middle School and Greencastle High School.

As she transitions into her new role as a Bulldog, she said she's most excited about recognizing students and readying them for the future.

"That's what we're here for to make sure that we're preparing them for whatever their next is beyond Big Spring," Sanders said. "So that for me is my passion, to help them get to where their next journey is."