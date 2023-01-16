Big Spring appoints former staff member as interim superintendent

With Big Spring's search for a new superintendent underway, the district appointed an interim superintendent to temporarily fill the role.

The Big Spring School Board unanimously approved Jeanne Temple to serve as the district's interim superintendent and consultant to the superintendent during its meeting Monday night.

Temple previously served as the district's director of curriculum and instruction from 2003 until around 2008 when she became Big Spring's assistant superintendent, a role she held until she retired in 2014.

Kevin Roberts, who served as Big Spring's previous superintendent resigned in November and will remain with the district through Jan. 29.

Temple will serve as consultant to the superintendent from Jan. 23 through Jan. 29 and will become the interim superintendent Jan. 30 through May 12, with all services contracted through Educational Staffing Services.

Big Spring is in the process of hiring a superintendent and accepted applications for that role through Dec. 23. When the new superintendent has been hired, Temple will continue to serve the district as the consultant to the superintendent.

She said sees herself as someone whose role is to keep the ship on its course with its rudder in the water.

"I'm happy to be back and to help the district out at this point in time just to move to the next team," Temple said.

Once a new superintendent has been hired, the district will seek to fill the role of assistant superintendent which was left vacant in October when William August, who previously held the position, resigned to become Shippensburg Area School District's superintendent.