Big Spring anticipates fall return to fully in-person instruction five days a week

Big Spring School District families can plan on a return to classroom instruction five days a week for all grade levels starting Aug. 31.

“I’m confident based on the information we have,” Assistant Superintendent Kevin Roberts Jr. said during a virtual town hall meeting Thursday.

“It’s safe to start planning,” Roberts told families, adding that the district will issue a final confirmation on its intentions on or about July 15. Roberts will take over as superintendent when Richard Fry retires in late July.

Roberts based his optimism on downward trends reported in the incidence and positivity rates of COVID-19 within the district, Cumberland County and Pennsylvania.

Over the summer, Big Spring administrators will continue to monitor the pattern of infection, as well as review any new guidance issued by the state departments of health and education along with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We will interpret what makes sense for Big Spring and communicate that,” Roberts said. He anticipates posting video updates on the district website in the lead-up to mid-July and the first day of school. Families will also receive information directly from school principals.

