Big Spring anticipates fall return to fully in-person instruction five days a week

Big Spring School District families can plan on a return to classroom instruction five days a week for all grade levels starting Aug. 31.
“I’m confident based on the information we have,” Assistant Superintendent Kevin Roberts Jr. said during a virtual town hall meeting Thursday.
“It’s safe to start planning,” Roberts told families, adding that the district will issue a final confirmation on its intentions on or about July 15. Roberts will take over as superintendent when Richard Fry retires in late July.
Roberts based his optimism on downward trends reported in the incidence and positivity rates of COVID-19 within the district, Cumberland County and Pennsylvania.
Over the summer, Big Spring administrators will continue to monitor the pattern of infection, as well as review any new guidance issued by the state departments of health and education along with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We will interpret what makes sense for Big Spring and communicate that,” Roberts said. He anticipates posting video updates on the district website in the lead-up to mid-July and the first day of school. Families will also receive information directly from school principals.
As with anything with the pandemic, conditions are subject to change, Roberts said. He could not promise families that 2021-2022 would be completely free of building shutdowns or a shifting in the learning model from fully in-person to hybrid and/or remote instruction.
The district will continue to rely on safety protocols based on concrete scientific evidence, not politics, Roberts said.
To help with planning, district administrators will post an online survey from Monday, May 24, to Friday, May 28. The survey will ask families to pick one of two learning options for each student – fully in-person five days a week or fully remote.
Last year, the district informed families of a modified registration process that randomly assigns each kindergarten student to a “House,” a term for a group of learners. The plan for this coming school year is to send those assignments out in early August, Roberts said Thursday.
During the “House” model, kindergarten students attend school half-days. They will be involved in small group instruction, large group instruction, one-to-one observation, and speech and language screening activities.
One goal of this method is to identify the strengths and abilities of each kindergarten student to guide the decision on which classroom to assign the student. Once a decision is made, the student will attend full-day kindergarten.
