Base bids for Mooreland Elementary School project come in about $1 million above the low-end estimate in Carlisle

Base bids for a project planned for Mooreland Elementary School came about $1 million above the low-end estimate, Carlisle Area School Board members learned Thursday.

Director of Facilities Tom Horton has recommended the board reject the bids for a project that would enclose and convert the school’s front porch into a more secure entrance.

The project scope also includes upgrades to the HVAC system reconfiguring the building interior to create more office space.

“My original thought for the total bid would be between $1.4 million and $1.6 million,” Horton said. “As you can see, it totaled up to $2.4 million without even an electrical bid.”

Though specifications were released last month, only two contractors responded with sealed bids. Historically, the number of bidders tends to be much higher for Carlisle Area School District projects.

“It wasn’t that a lot of people took a look at it and didn’t bid,” Horton said. “They didn’t reach out to get the project specifications.”

East Coast Contracting Inc. of New Cumberland submitted the only general construction bid of $1,543,700. Myco Mechanical Inc. of Telford, in Bucks and Montgomery counties, submitted one bid for HVAC work at $774,000 and one bid for plumbing construction for $132,000.

The three base bids add up to $2,449,700 or about $1 million higher than Horton’s low-end estimate.

The original plan was to approve the bids in December or January clearing the way for the district to secure all the necessary permits. From there, construction materials could be ordered and a work crew mobilized to start the project in the spring or summer of 2022 with completion anticipated next fall.

Instead, Horton has recommended that the board reject the bids at its Nov. 18 meeting. He asked for board approval Thursday to try and price out the project cost using the Keystone Purchasing Network.

KPN is a cooperative purchasing program that solicits competitive sealed bids on behalf of member school districts.

“There are line-items that match our project,” Horton said. “I will come back to you next month to see where we are at with the price. Then we would have to make a determination of whether we are going to put this project on hold because of the way the market is right now.”

Board member Gerald Eby supported the use of the cooperative purchasing program. “It’s a good move to go this route,” he told Horton. “You have done it before. It has been very successful. I think we need to pick and choose when we do this job and try to get it in a reasonable ballpark.”

Eby attributed the high costs to contractors struggling to cope with a scarcity of workers and pent-up demand caused by COVID-19. “It’s just an overload of things that need to be done and not enough people to do it,” Eby said.

“I’ve heard all kinds of stories out there on why it’s happening,” Horton said. “The prices are just out of control right now.” Electrical conduit that used to sell for 50 cents per foot now sells for $3 per foot, Horton said.

The bids equate to about $420 per square foot when past school district projects averaged $170 per square foot, Horton said. “The other thing I don’t want to do is get the building torn apart only to find out that there are delays in getting materials in to finish it. Lead times right now on HVAC equipment is 12 to 14 weeks.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

