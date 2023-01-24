Bank seeks applicants for Anna Woodside Scholarship

Mid Penn Bank announced this week it is seeking applicants for its Anna Woodside Scholarship, which recognizes four outstanding Pennsylvania high school seniors and awards them each $1,000 toward college tuition costs.

"This scholarship was established in the name of Anna Woodside, who was a huge influence on both the Central Pennsylvania community and to Mid Penn Bank for more than 75 years,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “The scholarships we award are intended to recognize students who exhibit traits similar to those displayed by Ms. Woodside throughout her life. Commitment to education and the community are at the top of that list."

Interested students may complete and submit an Anna Woodside Scholarship application. An official high school transcript, a community service list, and an essay must also be submitted. In order to be considered, applicants must reside in Mid Penn Bank’s service area.

The Anna Woodside Scholarship application and complete eligibility requirements are available online at https://midpennbank.com/about-us/events/. Applications must be postmarked on or before March 27, 2023.