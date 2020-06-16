Auditor general recommends update to state anti-bullying law after audit of Cumberland Valley

The Pennsylvania auditor general is recommending the state update its anti-bullying law after completing an audit of bullying complaints at Cumberland Valley School District.
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Tuesday said the definition of bullying in state law is narrow and subjective, and as a result, complaints involving bullying are instead reported as "Student Code of Conduct" violations on a district's annual Safe Schools report to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“Parents may not know about bullying taking place in their schools unless their children tell them about it,” DePasquale said. “It’s difficult — if not impossible — to make conclusions about the pervasiveness of bullying if school districts are underreporting it, as appears to be the case.”
DePasquale's comments come after his office reviewed Cumberland Valley School District following complaints from parents about bullying at the district. The audit included a review of the district's bullying policy and reporting procedures.
“My team found the district is meeting the letter of the law in managing how it records and reports instances of bullying, but we also found the district has reported only two instances of bullying in the past five school years,” he said.
DePasquale argued that changing the definition of bullying is important to improving reporting. He said his department will work with the state Department of Education to look at ways to improve that definition and reporting guidance, as well as alert the department if future school district audits find bullying reports that are "inordinately low."
“We need to make sure that the reported data about bullying matches the reality of what’s happening in our schools,” he said. “Every child deserves to be able to learn in peace.”
Though the auditor general's team found few reports of bullying from Cumberland Valley School District, DePasquale said the district has taken a number of steps to address bullying in recent years. He noted that the district updated its policies in 2018 with further updates approved by the board in 2019, invited the school community to join the Inclusion Advisory Committee, in 2019 launched a Safe2Say program and provided related training, distributed a school climate survey to students and staff, and the superintendent sent a letter outlining its inclusionary efforts.
“Dr. [David] Christopher has worked to address parents’ concerns and promote culture change in his district,” DePasquale said. “While not every parent may be completely satisfied, there is greater awareness of the need to provide all children with a safe learning environment — and how stopping bullying starts at home.”
