Auditor general recommends update to state anti-bullying law after audit of Cumberland Valley

The Pennsylvania auditor general is recommending the state update its anti-bullying law after completing an audit of bullying complaints at Cumberland Valley School District.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Tuesday said the definition of bullying in state law is narrow and subjective, and as a result, complaints involving bullying are instead reported as "Student Code of Conduct" violations on a district's annual Safe Schools report to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

“Parents may not know about bullying taking place in their schools unless their children tell them about it,” DePasquale said. “It’s difficult — if not impossible — to make conclusions about the pervasiveness of bullying if school districts are underreporting it, as appears to be the case.”

DePasquale's comments come after his office reviewed Cumberland Valley School District following complaints from parents about bullying at the district. The audit included a review of the district's bullying policy and reporting procedures.

“My team found the district is meeting the letter of the law in managing how it records and reports instances of bullying, but we also found the district has reported only two instances of bullying in the past five school years,” he said.