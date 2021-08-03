Attorneys representing South Middleton school board and Strine are discussing his future with district

Talks are underway between attorneys for the school board and Matthew Strine over his future as superintendent of South Middleton School District.

Board President Liz Knouse briefed the public Monday on the status of Strine after his recent admission that he plagiarized a portion of a 2011 speech in his June 10 message to Boiling Springs High School graduates.

“We are working closely with our solicitor to take appropriate action consistent with the Public School Code,” Knouse said. “Strine’s contract is part of that code. We will adhere to that.”

Under state law, Strine has the right to due process and to legal representation through an attorney. Both sides have met in closed door sessions to discuss a possible outcome. No announcement has been made.

On July 14, Strine posted an apology on the district website stating that he was sorry for using words drawn from four paragraphs of a commencement speech Amy Poehler gave to 2011 graduates of Harvard University.

Three days later, on July 17, board members posted a statement calling the plagiarism unacceptable behavior while vowing to address the development in the most appropriate way.

In recent weeks, there have been calls from local residents for Strine to resign.

