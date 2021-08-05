At least for now, Carlisle Area School District to require students, staff to mask up in 2021-22

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Research has shown that wearing masks is a strong mitigation strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “We know that students and families want to be in school as much as possible. We want that as well. The district must make decisions with that intent.”

In addition to students and staff, family members and limited guests must also wear masks as they enter any district facilities, Spielbauer said. “Students outside on recess or physical education classes may remove their masks at the direction of the teacher. Social distancing will be practiced as practical.”

As of Thursday, Carlisle Area School District has not received any guidance from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association regarding the status of fall sports. “When we do, we will make adjustments,” Spielbauer said.

She said families that prefer not to mask students in buses or in schools can still enroll their children in the Carlisle Virtual Academy, which this year will be staffed predominately by district teachers using district curriculum.

“There are many things that are out of control with this virus,” Spielbauer said. “What we can control are basic mitigation efforts such as wearing masks, handwashing and sanitizing shared materials when necessary.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.