At least for now, Carlisle Area School District to require students, staff to mask up in 2021-22

Effective Monday, Carlisle Area School District will implement a mask mandate as one strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its delta variant.
Until further notice, all students and staff will be required to wear masks while traveling on school buses and vans and while indoors at school buildings, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer announced Thursday night.
“We will continue to review case counts and positivity rates in the coming weeks and, most likely, the entire school year,” she said. “Our top priority moving into the 2021-2022 school year is to keep our students and staff in school five-days-a-week as long as we possibly can. That’s our goal and our top priority.”
To arrive at this decision, district administrators reviewed the guidance and recommendations of not only the governor’s office, but the state departments of education and health, Spielbauer said. The administration also reviewed recommendations from such agencies as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.
Since early July, there has been a significant increase in both COVID-19 cases counts and the positivity rate reported in Cumberland County, she said. “On Aug. 4, the CDC identified Cumberland County as an area of substantial spread. The CDC recommends that people in counties identified as substantial spread should wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
“Research has shown that wearing masks is a strong mitigation strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “We know that students and families want to be in school as much as possible. We want that as well. The district must make decisions with that intent.”
In addition to students and staff, family members and limited guests must also wear masks as they enter any district facilities, Spielbauer said. “Students outside on recess or physical education classes may remove their masks at the direction of the teacher. Social distancing will be practiced as practical.”
As of Thursday, Carlisle Area School District has not received any guidance from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association regarding the status of fall sports. “When we do, we will make adjustments,” Spielbauer said.
She said families that prefer not to mask students in buses or in schools can still enroll their children in the Carlisle Virtual Academy, which this year will be staffed predominately by district teachers using district curriculum.
“There are many things that are out of control with this virus,” Spielbauer said. “What we can control are basic mitigation efforts such as wearing masks, handwashing and sanitizing shared materials when necessary.”
