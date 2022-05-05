Assistant to superintendent steps into new duties at South Middleton schools

On Day One, Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. launched himself into “a formal entry plan” to develop a long-term strategy for South Middleton School District.

“I’m really excited about being here,” the Mifflin County man said on Monday during his first official school board meeting as assistant to Superintendent James Estep.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of working, collaborating and planning the way forward,” he said. “I can’t say enough about how welcoming the community has been. Every time I walk by a student, it’s been ‘Hey,’ ‘Good morning,’ ‘How are you?’”

The board on Feb. 7 hired O'Donnell to serve as the assistant effective May 2 at a starting salary of $141,000.

A Wilkes-Barre native, O’Donnell, 35, has 15 years in education, mostly with the Mifflin County School District, where he was the chief academic officer before coming to South Middleton.

Right away, O’Donnell launched what he calls “a formal entry plan” to gather input on priorities from local teachers and staff to use in formulating a strategic vision for the next three to five years.

In the lead-up to starting his new job Monday, O’Donnell distributed a Bubbler Stop Light Survey to teachers, staff and administrators asking them to rate as green, yellow or red the issues having the most impact on district operations.

“I’m asking folks ‘What are we doing well?’, ‘What should we continue doing?’, ‘What should we take another look at?’ and then — red light — ‘Please stop doing this,’” O’Donnell said.

Beyond the surveys, O’Donnell spent the entire day Tuesday at the W.G. Rice Elementary School and the entire day Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School. Similar visits are scheduled for next week at Iron Forge Elementary School and Yellow Breeches Middle School.

During each visit, O’Donnell plans to engage teachers and students in conversation and to sit in on classroom lessons. A second round of building visits is being planned for late May.

“I want to have informal listening and learning sessions so that I can get to know the community and our students,” O’Donnell said Monday. “The goal is to start trying to note trends and to develop a three-to-five-year plan on how to move the district forward from there.”

In early November, Estep rolled out a central office restructuring plan for the district that would enable him to mentor an assistant through the 2022-23 school year with the possibility of that assistant taking over as superintendent as early as July 1, 2023.

Estep’s plan called for the merging of all the job responsibilities of the director of curriculum and instruction into the new position of assistant to the superintendent. In that capacity, O’Donnell will not only oversee curriculum development and professional training, but a host of other administrative functions common to the job of superintendent.

In November, Estep clarified the difference between the terms “assistant to the superintendent” and “assistant superintendent.”

“If you title this position ‘assistant superintendent’, it becomes a position like mine,” Estep said. “I’m a commissioned officer of the state of Pennsylvania. Under the rules for a commissioned officer, you must be given a contract of a minimum of three years and a maximum of five years. The same holds true for an assistant superintendent.”

However, if the board titles the position “assistant to the superintendent,” there is no need for a contract and the person could fall under the Act 93 compensation plan for district administrators, Estep said last fall. “We can bring someone in and hopefully spend at least a year, possibly two, to cycle through all the things a superintendent does and take the assistant through the process.”

Estep had retired in July 2021 after 11 years as superintendent of the Mifflin County School District. Estep and O’Donnell have worked together in the past.

“I want to thank Kevin for coming in and hitting the ground running,” Estep said Monday.

At the time he was hired in February, O’Donnell was trying to find a new home for his wife and son in the South Middleton School District. The Sentinel Monday asked for an update on this situation.

“We have an agreement in place with the builder who’s saying our home will be done by June 8,” O’Donnell said. “That’s our hope. We’re really excited. We stop by and check on our progress every day.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

