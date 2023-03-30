The Mechanicsburg Area School Board reviewed a proposed 2023-24 district spending plan Tuesday night that would involve a 3.25% tax increase.

The proposed budget would raise the district’s tax levy by 0.4943 mills, moving from its present rate of 15.2080 mills to 15.7023 mills for the 2023-24 fiscal year that starts July 1. Owners of properties assessed at a current district average of $191,200 would see their tax bill increase by $94 next year to $2,878.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the district’s proposed 2023-24 final budget on April 11, with a final adoption scheduled June 13. Until then, administrators said the district will continue to review next year’s proposed fiscal plan for adjustments.

Currently, adjusted district revenues are projected at $90,643,207 for 2023-24, while next year’s proposed expenses are $93,795,820. The proposed tax increase would reduce the preliminary projected deficit from $3.15 million to $2.35 million, according to draft figures presented Tuesday by Greg Longwell, district director of business operations/CFO.

The 3.25% tax increase would be split into two revenue streams. One stream that equals 1.5% would be dedicated to paying the district’s ongoing real estate construction debt. A second stream funding the district’s rising operations costs would increase by 1.75%.

Next year’s largest proposed spending increases include personnel costs escalating by $2.25 million; staffing positions to meet program and enrollment growth, $1.25 million; facilities and construction, $1,007,245; and operations costs inflation and energy costs, $568,258.

"The big line item here is an increase in our staffing. We’ve seen an 18% jump in our enrollment figures just since the 2015-16 school year,” Superintendent Mark Leidy told the school board Tuesday.

That increase translates into enrollment multiplying by 701 more students since 2015-16 with no immediate end in sight, according to Longwell. Currently, district enrollment stands at 4,555. Longwell said Wednesday that he “expects” that number to “exceed 4,600” by next school year.

The district proposes to add 14.9 staffing positions as the district’s enrollment and programs continue to expand. Proposed new positions include 5.4 instructional staff, 2.5 English Language Development positions, two behavioral support positions, three support services staff; and two “other programs” support staff.

“Through the budget process, there was a total of 18.9 positions requested," Longwell said. "However, we have reduced the requested positions to 14.9, where we reduced the request by four positions through deferral of certain requests and re-allocation of existing resources."

Tuesday’s proposed new positions include an assistant district athletic director and two additional maintenance staff to oversee district buildings that are collectively increasing in size.

Two new world language instructors for the middle school and high school would accommodate the district’s growing portion of students whose first languages are other than English. Currently, around 200 students speaking a total of 30 foreign languages fit this profile, Leidy said.

Additionally, the district also is proposing to add a school psychologist, as well as an introductory program that would assist secondary-level students entering school for the first time.

On the revenue side, the district projects a $4.5 million rise in its local revenue next year that includes a 3.4% rise in earned income tax revenue. “We’re back to normal with our EIT after the pandemic,” Longwell noted earlier this month.

However, the district expects to see a decline in federal funding next year due to a continuing reduction of pandemic aid.

The district also projects significant growth in real estate assessments and realty transfers due to large-scale residential development that continues in the district, particularly in Upper Allen Township.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth in our assessment value since the 2016-17 fiscal year due to development throughout the area,” Longwell said.

