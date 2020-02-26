Area school districts receive state safety grants

Local lawmakers on Wednesday announced that area school districts have received funding through Pennsylvania's School Safety and Security Grant Program.

According to state Rep. Torren Ecker, R-South Middleton, the grant program was created by Act 44 of 2018 to provide funding for improvements of safety measures to protect students.

Funding included $33.8 million in competitive grants that were made available for certain eligible school entities. In total, 496 school districts received the meritorious grant and 134 applicants received the competitive grant, according to state Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Hampden.

State Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland County, said eligible uses for the grants include hiring school security officers, purchasing security-related technology, completing safety and security assessments, implementing violence prevention curricula, offering counseling services for students and creating other programs to protect students.

Here is a look at the grants awarded to school districts in Cumberland County:

Big Spring School District: $40,000

Camp Hill School District: $110,357

Carlisle Area School District: $45,000

Cumberland Valley School District: $45,000

East Pennsboro Area School District: $40,000

Mechanicsburg Area School District: $45,000

Shippensburg Area School District: $40,000

South Middleton School District: $40,000

West Shore School District: $45,000