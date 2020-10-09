Area school districts have programs to provide free meals to students through Dec. 31

Local school districts have approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer free meals to all children within their jurisdiction up to five days a week through Dec. 31.
Due to COVID-19, many area school districts are operating under a hybrid model where students attend school for in-person instruction two days a week and have virtual lessons at home the remaining three days a week. Free meals are also available to students enrolled in a virtual academy either run by their home district or by the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.
Each district has posted information on their websites detailing their free breakfast and lunch programs. There are common elements within the programs.
Generally, students attending public school on days they receive in-person instruction are able to participate in the normal meal program at their building. Though their account is not charged for a meal, any items purchase ala carte are charged to their account.
For each day their public school student receives virtual instruction at home, families can register their child to receive a bagged breakfast and a bagged lunch. To be eligible, families have to fill out one registration form per child per week for as long as they want to use the program.
Each district has its own pick-up days, times and locations. There is a general rule among the districts that any duplicate meals would be charged to that student’s meal account. Below are some details specific to each district:
Big Spring School District
Families can register to pick up meals at www.bigspring.org/food. Meal pickup is each Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the high school parking lot by the athletic field. The next weekly order cycle opens this Saturday and closes at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Carlisle Area School District
Each week, families receive notification via school messenger with a link to the registration form. Meal pickup is from 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Bellaire Elementary School, Hamilton Elementary School, Mount Holly Springs Elementary School and Lamberton Middle School. The request cycle for pick-up meals opens weekly on Wednesdays and closes at 7 p.m. on Friday for the following Wednesday distribution.
For information on the Carlisle meal program, visit the district website at www.carlisleschools.org and click on the “Free meals for children” link on the homepage. Families can also contact Laura Evans at 717-240-6800 ext. 16816 or Gail Hurley at 717-240-6800 ext. 26804.
Cumberland Valley School District
For more information on the Cumberland Valley Grab and Go meal program, visit www.cvschools.org/foodservice and scroll down to “Free meals for all children in the district.”
Mechanicsburg Area School District
Pick-up meals can be ordered through the link: http://bit.ly/Curbside_Pick_Up_Meal_Orders. Orders must be place before 10 a.m. Tuesday each week to be available for pick-up on Wednesday of the same week. Orders through the link for the next week begin after noon on Fridays. Participants will be asked in the link to enter a four-digit code of their choosing. This code will be needed to pick-up the meals.
Meals can be picked up between 10 and 11 a.m. at the ramp/canopy along the rear of the high school at 500 S. Broad St., Mechanicsburg. Participants are asked to enter the high school campus by way of the tennis courts off the Williams Grove Road and then follow the one-way lane behind the high school. When they pull up to the ramp, they must provide the name of each student along with the four-digit code they had selected and entered in the order form. After receiving the meals, families are asked to depart the high school campus onto George Street.
Questions can be directed to Karin Marlin, food service director, at 717-691-4523 or by email at kmarlin@mbgsd.org. For more information on the Mechanicsburg meal program, visit the district website at www.mbgsd.org/ and click on the “MASD – Free Meals” link under the header “News & Announcements” on the homepage.
South Middleton School District
For more information on the South Middleton meal program, visit the district website at www.smsd.us and click on the link “Free meals for children” on the homepage.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.