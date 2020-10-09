Area school districts have programs to provide free meals to students through Dec. 31

Local school districts have approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer free meals to all children within their jurisdiction up to five days a week through Dec. 31.

Due to COVID-19, many area school districts are operating under a hybrid model where students attend school for in-person instruction two days a week and have virtual lessons at home the remaining three days a week. Free meals are also available to students enrolled in a virtual academy either run by their home district or by the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

Each district has posted information on their websites detailing their free breakfast and lunch programs. There are common elements within the programs.

Generally, students attending public school on days they receive in-person instruction are able to participate in the normal meal program at their building. Though their account is not charged for a meal, any items purchase ala carte are charged to their account.

For each day their public school student receives virtual instruction at home, families can register their child to receive a bagged breakfast and a bagged lunch. To be eligible, families have to fill out one registration form per child per week for as long as they want to use the program.