Area colleges, universities ranked in annual Best Colleges rankings

On Monday, U.S. News released its 2021 Best Colleges rankings, which includes area colleges and universities.

In the new listing, Dickinson College in Carlisle was ranked No. 12 in Study Abroad programs, tied for No. 47 in National Liberal Arts Colleges, No. 51 in Best Value Colleges, tied for No. 68 in First-Year Experiences ranking and tied for NO. 178 in Top Performers on Social Mobility, or institutions of higher learning that "enroll and graduate large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants," according to U.S. News.

Shippensburg University reported improvements in its rankings. In the rankings released Monday, SU was ranked 25th among Top Public Schools for Regional Universities (North), which is up from 27th place in 2020, and SU went from 100th to tied at 88th place among the Best Colleges list for Regional Universities (North).

SU was also listed at tied for No. 49 in Best Colleges for Veterans, No. 61 in Best Value Schools and tied for No. 132 in Top Performers on Social Mobility.

Messiah University was ranked No. 19 in Best Value Schools, tied for No. 19 in Regional Universities (North), tied for No. 148 in Top Performers on Social Mobility and tied for No. 72 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs at schools where doctorates are not offered.

Central Penn College was also named in the rankings, making it to numbers 41-53 in Regional Colleges (North) and No. 52 in Top Performers on Social Mobility.

