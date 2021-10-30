Apathy vs. emotion: Midstate school board members discuss heightened challenges of job

Liz Knouse prefers an emotionally charged meeting over apathy any day.

A 12-year veteran of the South Middleton School Board, she would rather hear from a public actively engaged in the process than see hardly anyone in the audience.

But there have been times, especially lately, when Knouse has felt threatened and harassed.

Earlier this year, someone threw garbage in her yard when emotions ran high over a district inclusion initiative.

She regards the vandalism as an isolated incident.

“I know this too shall pass,” Knouse said. “We’re not the community that does those things. I’ve tried to be a very positive person.”

More than once, as board president, Knouse had to use the gavel to call a meeting to order when disruptions flared up. More than once, there have been verbal exchanges between audience members and the board.

This kind of behavior has been widespread.

On Sept. 30, the Associated Press reported that the National School Boards Association had sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates, likening the vitriol to a form of domestic terrorism.

“The request ... demonstrates the level of unruliness that has engulfed local education meetings across the country during the pandemic, with board members regularly confronted and threatened by angry protesters,” the article reads. “School board members are largely unpaid volunteers, parents and former educators who step forward to shape school policy, choose a superintendent and review the budget, but they have been frightened at how their jobs have suddenly become a culture war battleground.”

Locally, that battleground has taken the form of protests over inclusion in South Middleton and over requiring students to wear masks in school districts throughout Cumberland County.

COVID catalyst

In the past, South Middleton has filled its auditorium when the school board outsourced instructional aides, mulled a change in building start times and discussed an artificial turf football field.

For Knouse, the latest pivot point toward greater public engagement started with the outbreak of COVID-19 and continued after the divisive 2020 election cycle.

“Parents started to come to us to get information on what was happening to what was near and dear to them — their child’s education, sports and extracurricular activities,” Knouse said.

The pandemic amplified parental involvement by requiring families to participate in remote instruction and by requiring school boards to convene meetings using online platforms like Zoom.

Instead of traveling to the board room to voice their concerns, the platforms gave district residents a method to tune in from home, connect with board members and voice their concerns.

Need for grace

Like most everyone else, those attending recent board meetings had a rough 18 months coping with a global health crisis. Many are worried, afraid, stressed and angry, said Paula Bussard, president of the Carlisle Area School Board. “We have to be mindful this whole country has gone through extraordinary times.”

Such a situation calls on board members to remain calm, listen closely and make sure they are getting accurate information on which to base decisions, Bussard said. “Parents are going to come to meetings with strong feelings. Children are the heart and soul of their family. We have to respect that, but we also have to do what we are elected to do, which is to make sure the children of Carlisle get educated.”

One duty of board members is to protect the safety of students, faculty and staff. Another duty is to provide enough personnel and resources to not only teach students, but also to feed and transport them over the course of a school day.

“Our community is like the country,” Bussard said. Public sentiment last school year ranged from those who believed schools should have been open five days a week to those who felt remote instruction was the only safe way, she said. Most districts struck a balance with a hybrid model for much of 2020-21.

Part of the rationale behind the hybrid model was to maintain an adequate level of teaching staff. Once vaccines became widely available in early spring, school districts transitioned the schedule to more in-person instructional days relieving some of the strain on families.

In the lead-up to this school year, the issue of great concern was whether to require students to mask up to attend in-person classes five-days-a-week. While many parents were opposed to the mandate, others saw it as an additional safety measure to protect children who can’t be vaccinated.

For a period of several months, emotions ran high in local school districts. During Carlisle meetings, people have shouted down speakers who oppose their views and have yelled at board members.

First elected in 2005, Bussard has taken the vitriol in stride, recognizing it as pent-up emotions. She has not felt harassed or threatened.

“Let us show each other grace,” she said during a phone interview for this story. “I don’t walk in their shoes. I don’t know the trauma they are dealing with, the circumstances that make them apprehensive. We’re all in this together and showing each other grace during difficult times is what I strive to do.

“You have to listen to everybody,” Bussard said. “But, in the end, I have to listen to the medical and education experts so that we are achieving what our goals are. One goal this year is to keep kids in school five-days-a-week.”

Tough skin

For six years, Michelle Nestor has represented Hampden Township on the Cumberland Valley School Board. She said she has not felt the backlash of high emotions at recent meetings.

“You need a tough skin,” Nestor said. “If you can’t handle the emotional part of it, then being a school board member is not something you should do or get involved with.”

Like Knouse, she would rather experience an engaged public than lingering apathy. Nestor has been at meetings where district budgets in excess of $100 million had been approved without comment from constituents.

There were emotional topics long before mask mandates, Nestor said. “There are passionate people on two sides of every issue. You have to listen to them all, have an open mind and not go in with any biased opinion.

“A lot of times, the passion comes out of not knowing all the details,” Nestor said. “Once that information is revealed to them, they look at it a different way and understand it.”

She believes much of the vitriol has been stoked by media outlets and by government overreach into the rights of individuals. To be effective, board members need to approach each issue with objectivity and detachment.

“I try to be neutral with both sides and make the best decision that, in the end, is the best thing for our families,” Nestor said. “We’re never going to make everybody happy.”

Like any job, one key to coping is to leave the role of school board member within its own walls and not carry it over into other facets of life, she said.

“A board member has to be able to handle things, but also not to take it home,” Nestor said.

Basic duties

The basic role of school board members has not changed despite protests and emotionally charged meetings.

Each group of nine volunteers is still expected to shape policy, review budgets, represent constituents and hold administrators accountable.

The time commitment has increased due to an uptick in public engagement and to the complexities tied to COVID-19 and other emerging issues, Bussard said. “You have to make sure you have the information you need to function as a board member.”

In that capacity, Bussard said she has attended webinars on the pandemic with experts in the medical field and public education. Beyond the need to stay current during an evolving health crisis, there has been an increase in the volume of emails from district residents and employees motivated to voice concern over policies like the mask mandate.

In the past, individual board members were lucky if they received 10 emails from constituents over the course of a year, Bussard said. From late July to late August, Carlisle board members received emails from 53 local residents — eight of whom were against the mask mandate while 45 were in favor.

During that same period, board members received two petitions — each with over 200 names — from those who supported and those who opposed the mandate.

Outside of Carlisle, Nestor said she has put in more hours per week during the current school year than in her first two years as a representative of Hampden Township on the Cumberland Valley School Board.

That says a lot considering board members spend their first year in office learning the policies and protocols on how to govern, Nestor said. “What I’m dealing with is more email and more contact from parents and community members with regards to specific issues that need to be resolved.”

With 12 years of service, Knouse said she learned an important lesson in leadership from Bob Winters, a past president.

“I read everything,” Knouse said, referring to the input from constituents. “I’m good about reading everything that comes in front of me and learning from it if I can.”

While there have been emails critical of the board or her leadership, just as many have expressed gratitude over the quality of the education students have received during the pandemic, Knouse said. “I try to answer every email personally. If I’m unable to answer them, I ask the chair of that [board] committee to answer.”

There are times when questions are best answered at school by the principal than by board members at public meetings. Many times, board members only know as much as the public-at-large.

“I’m reading the same things they are,” Knouse said. “I’ve called people. I’ve emailed people. I’ve talked to people on a personal level. People have come to my house and knocked on my door just to talk about things.”

