Amid pandemic, future of many Catholic schools is in doubt

The pace of closures has been relentless since March. Within the past month, Catholic leaders have announced the shuttering of five schools in Newark, New Jersey, and 26 in the New York City area. Among the schools closed earlier was the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore, a 173-year-old girl's high school that's the alma mater of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Several of the closures have promoted protests and petition campaigns by angry parents, and Catholic officials have been scrambling to help affected families.

The Diocese of Brooklyn's school superintendent, Thomas Chadzutko, said the closures were unavoidable due to the pandemic's "devastating effects" on enrollment and finances.

Parents were offered a $500 grant if their children enrolled in other Catholic schools, but many were bitter that the closures were announced with little time to make alternative school plans.

"It is a complete travesty how the Brooklyn Diocese can shut down schools within a pandemic and with less than two months' notice," parent Javier Cortes wrote in an online post about the closure of Queen of the Rosary Catholic Academy. "Treating children like this is NOT the Catholic thing to do!"

Also ordered closed was Nativity of Our Blessed Lady, an elementary school in the Bronx.