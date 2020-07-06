Amid pandemic, fewer students seek federal aid for college

Gregory Cole, principal of the Mojave High School in North Las Vegas, Nevada, said it came at "the very worst time."

Many parents lost jobs as the region's gaming industry shut down, and some students took jobs in groceries or fast food chains. Compounding the problem, many students come from families that had never filed the form, which requires a range of tax and Social Security records.

"We're the lifeline for a lot of our kids," Cole said. "Without us there to help them through the process, I think it's inevitable that some of them are going to fall through the cracks."

Once schools closed, counselors could no longer pull students into their offices to talk, or invite families to school to navigate the FAFSA. Instead, schools were left sending emails that often went unanswered, or they relied on unwieldy video chats to help families with paperwork.

There's hope that the decrease is partly tied to students who plan to attend community colleges and are waiting to file until closer to those schools' deadlines, which are often later, said Justin Draeger, president and CEO of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. Still, he worries that the drop-off may be more than a "temporary blip."