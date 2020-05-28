× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Chances are, no matter what, this will be a memorable year for the Class of 2020.

Time-honored traditions like the prom and graduation have given way to virtual substitutes or postponed ceremonies. But there have also been sparks of inspiration to brighten the gloom of COVID-19.

“I feel our generation has a different way of coping,” said Mackenzie Jameson, a 2017 graduate of Carlisle High School. Technology has enabled students to take courses online and to stay in touch with friends through social media, she said.

A junior at East Carolina University, Jameson is using Facebook and Instagram to get the word out on the Carlisle Graduation Parade scheduled for noon this Saturday. Her mission as the chief organizer is to make the best out of a bad situation by honoring the Class of 2020.

Staging for the parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the new Bellaire Elementary School on Waggoner’s Gap Road, said Kevin Wagner, a social studies teacher and one of many faculty members who have volunteered to drive a senior.

In planning the event, Jameson applied the lessons she learned as a sports and marketing major to reach out to Carlisle Events where she worked as an intern. Car enthusiasts there connected her to the Cumberland Valley Corvette Club and other hobby organizations.

One goal of the parade is to encourage the Class of 2020 to be visible by riding in vehicles with open tops, sun roofs and truck beds. The seniors are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns and to carry signs celebrating their achievements.

Volunteer drivers will have until 11:15 a.m. Saturday to arrive at Bellaire and line up their vehicles for when the seniors arrive between 11:15 and 11:45 a.m., Wagner said. The parade will begin at noon.

The route will take the Class of 2020 across Waggoner’s Gap Road to Bellaire Drive. From there, the vehicles will swing the whole way behind Wilson Middle School before heading down Bellaire Drive to West Penn Street, Wagner said.

The vehicles will then turn right onto West Penn Street and then right again into the high school parking lot before going around the large traffic circle in front of the McGowan building. The parade will proceed around and behind the McGowan building past the Fowler building to come out at the stop sign between the tennis courts and the football stadium.

From there, the parade will turn left onto Bellaire Drive and stop briefly in the vicinity of the stadium before heading back to the Bellaire School parking lot where the vehicles will disperse.

Jameson's mother was among the parents who first proposed the idea of a parade for the Class of 2020. But Jameson and other organizers were unable, due to time constraints, to secure the necessary permits to run a parade through downtown Carlisle. Instead, Jameson worked with her mother to map out and publicize a route using Bellaire Drive and the main campus of the Carlisle Area School District.

As chief organizer, Jameson secured permission from Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott. There are no road or street closures planned for this parade, Jameson said. Traffic volume is already down on Bellaire Drive and the campus road network since the pandemic closed local schools, she said.

Aside from the route, organizers had to develop a plan to address COVID-19-related health and safety protocols. They are asking the graduates, their relatives and the public to wear masks and practice social distancing if they find themselves among people who are not immediate family members. Unless they are a parent or a family member, all the volunteers driving the seniors will be required to wear masks and to sanitize their vehicles before and after the parade.

The closing of schools in mid-March came just as seniors were gearing up for such important year-end events as the prom, class trips, award banquets, spring sports, the baccalaureate and graduation.

“We’re trying to make up for what they didn’t have this year,” Jameson said. “We want to give them something special to remember their senior year by.”

Wagner sees the parade as a clever and creative way to recognize the Class of 2020 and all the obstacles they had to overcome. As a teacher, Wagner encountered the full range of students from those who struggled with being out of school to those who have improvised and adjusted to the current challenges using technology.

While the Class of 2020 may not have the experience of traditional senior year events, they are being treated to brand new ideas to make up for the losses, such as the Prom on Wheels recently held in Carlisle, Jameson said.

She is especially proud of how her kid sister Madison is coping with all the disruptions caused by COVID-19. Madison Jameson divided her time this year between being a senior at Carlisle High School and a student at the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet.

Mackenzie Jameson described Madison as a “go-with-the-flow” type of person who held together and looked for the positive as she readied herself for the next chapter of her life, a summer of dance study at Ballet West in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

