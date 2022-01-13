Agriculture lab brings hands-on learning to students

HARRISBURG – Hey, teachers – looking for a fun field trip for your students?

Look no further than your school parking lot where you could arrange a Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Mobile Ag Ed Science Lab visit. The lab is on display this week at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm in the Farm Show Complex Giant Exposition Hall.

Experiments, education and entertainment rolled into one await children entering the 32-foot gooseneck trailer staffed by specially trained agriculture education teachers and equipped with 12 work stations. It’s a field trip that doesn’t need a bus ride, tickets or parents as chaperones.

“The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau started this program so that the public can know where their food comes from,” said Charlene Shupp Espenshade, executive director of the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation, the state Farm Bureau's charitable organization that runs the interactive program.

Espenshade said the program now has six mobile agriculture education science labs, complete with supplies and a certified teacher. It is taken to different elementary or middle schools each week and will be in the Cumberland Valley School District Feb. 15-17 and at South Middleton School District May 9-13.

Students from kindergarten through eighth grade are assigned in twos or threes to one of 12 work stations for the 50-minute science classes. They are taught to form a hypothesis, collect data and draw conclusions as they work on age-appropriate science experiments focusing on farms, food, fiber and the environment. The lab accommodates up to 900 students each week.

“The lessons are targeted for each age group,” Espenshade said. “We have a Little Red Hens pizza lesson for the kindergarten students.” Children are taught that the flour in the dough is from wheat, the sauce is from tomatoes, and the cheese is made from milk from cows.

Younger children compare petroleum-based crayons to soy-based crayons, usually concluding that the soy crayons are less flaky and offer smoother coverage of the pictures they are coloring. Older students learn about the versatility of agricultural products.

Displays on the walls of the trailers show that corn goes to popcorn, cereal and everything from toothpaste to deodorant. Soybeans are used in such diverse products as chocolate bars, makeup, shampoo and Oreos. Beef is used on the dinner table but also in soap and trucks. Sheep products go to everything from warm wool to doughnuts to tennis balls.

Diane Velozo, one of the lab teachers, calls it a great experience. “The kids learn the scientific method,” she said. “They learn to look at a problem and form a hypothesis. I see a lot of ‘ah ha” moments as kids realize where our food comes from and what else the products offer. It’s a real eye-opener.”

She also teaches about the environment and discusses agricultural careers, noting that there’s more than cows and plows to the field. “It’s a great experience for everyone involved,” she said.

Espenshade said Pennsylvania’s program began with one mobile ag lab, which was taken to elementary and middle schools in south central Pennsylvania. The lab, which can accommodate about two dozen students per session, was an immediate hit. Students loved doing the experiments and learning that cows give more than milk and pigs give more than pork.

“We start out asking the ‘what is agriculture?’” Espenshade said. “As we talk, they learn that agriculture has a wider impact on their lives in ways they didn’t realize. One principal told me that this is the only formal agriculture education his kids will get.”

The mobile ag lab visit meets the agricultural components of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Science & Technology & Ecology Standards, which touches on different aspect of agriculture, including Pennsylvania's primary commodities, the environment, biotechnology, food and fiber.

Since the mobile ag lab program began in Pennsylvania 17 years ago, it has reached more than a million students. Espenshade expects to reach 80,000 to 90,000 this year, she said.

“During 2020, we couldn’t go to schools because of COVID so we converted lessons to virtual, she said. “We offer this program to public, private, charter and cyber schools.”

The Mobile Ag Ed Science Lab seems especially important these days when students have less of a tie to farming than previous generations, Espenshade said.

“While agriculture is Pennsylvania’s leading industry, many of today’s students don’t make the connection between agriculture and the food on their table,” she said. “We increase student awareness about the importance of agriculture in their daily lives.”

