A number of education advocates and local school officials, including Carlisle Area School Board President Paula Bussard, took part in a rally at the Square in Carlisle Saturday, calling on legislators to "fully fund" public schools following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision found the current funding system was unconstitutional.

"It [the court] recognized that education is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Pennsylvania Constitution to all children—and that this right has been denied in low-wealth districts,” said Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania. “The court decision affirms in great detail the deep deprivations that students in low-wealth districts have faced for decades. Now it’s the legislature’s job to come up with the necessary funding so that all students can receive the quality public education guaranteed in our state constitution. Complying with this ruling will change the future for millions of families so that children are no longer denied the education they deserve.”

Bussard said the funding problem has placed the burden on taxpayers instead of on the shoulders of the state.

“For too long, the state of Pennsylvania has not upheld its responsibility for supporting public education for all students," she said. "This has resulted in local property owners bearing an ever-increasing burden for funding schools. And, in districts that are less well-off economically, there simply hasn’t been sufficient funds to meet the educational needs of their students.

“Providing public education is a partnership between the state and local school districts," she added. "This important ruling conveys that the state needs to step up its financial support in this partnership. Please call on your state representative and state senator to do just that.”

Susquenita School District history teacher Corey Gochenaur said more funding could mean more learning opportunities for students.

“For my school district I envision a fully funded public education will help provide high school students more electives and a wider catalogue of learning opportunities for students who are seeking challenging and impactful learning opportunities that will help shape them for entrance into adulthood,” Gochenaur said. “I also envision a school fully staffed with educational support professionals essential to providing the education that the public expects for its students. The current extreme shortages of these crucial members of our school communities are damaging to our students and lower the overall quality of our schools.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court in February ruled in favor of the Public Interest Law Center and Education Law Center, which represented the plaintiffs. Though the lawsuit opens the doors for lawmakers to approve more funding, scholars who have studied similar litigation in other states say that lawmakers usually respond with additional funding, but not enough extra funding to be fully compliant with judges' orders, according to the Associated Press.