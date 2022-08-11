Additional state funds to be used for new teachers at Carlisle elementary schools

New teacher positions will spend down a portion of the $1.3 million in additional state revenue that the Carlisle Area School District stands to gain in fiscal year 2022-23.

The district plans to use some of that money to hire three classroom teachers, a part-time music teacher and a part-time art teacher to offset a projected enrollment increase at the elementary school level, Superintendent Colleen Friend said Tuesday.

Two of the three classroom teachers will be assigned to cover a first-grade class and a third-grade class opening up at Mooreland Elementary School, Friend said. The third classroom teacher will cover a fourth-grade class opening up at Crestview Elementary School in North Middleton Township, she said.

With salary and benefits including retirement, the cost per full-time position can range from $85,000 to $100,000 in the first year, Friend said. “It’s more than just the person walking through the door.”

School officials discovered in July the district would receive the additional state revenue on top of what they expected for the 2022-23 school year. Broken down by category, Carlisle stands to gain an additional $1,060,000 in the subsidy for basic education, $175,000 in the subsidy for special education and $70,700 in the subsidy for vocational education, Business Manager Jenna Kinsler said.

Enrollment bubbles

The new positions are in response to enrollment bubbles that are moving through the Crestview and Mooreland buildings, Friend said. At Crestview there is also anticipated growth from new housing within its attendance area, she said.

Bellaire Elementary School also faces the combined effect of enrollment bubbles and growth from new housing, Friend said. The district had already included two additional classroom teachers for that building in the budget for 2022-23.

The district has yet to determine where to assign the part-time music and art positions. Any substantial increase in the number of classroom teachers has an impact on the workload and schedule of teachers of such “special” classes as music, art and physical education, Friend said. Administrators are working on how to schedule these instructors across the six-day elementary school cycle in use at seven district buildings.

One goal is to offset projected enrollment increases in such a way that class sizes across the district are as equitable as possible, Friend said. “There’s not necessarily a point-blank number. The primary grades (K-2) you want to keep as low as you possibly can and still stay within the boundaries of your budget.”

Class size

Carlisle school district does not have a written policy regarding a target range on a class size, she said.

Instead, the size of each classroom section takes into account the number of students carried over from the proceeding grade, the specific needs of individual children within that population and what kind of services are available at each building.

Depending on the needs of the students, a classroom section could require one or more instructional aides, Friend said. There is also the cost of equipping the classroom with furniture and technology, she said.

The district has the space to open new classrooms at Bellaire, Crestview and Mooreland, Friend said. “We had to do some creative scheduling. The principals find good uses for every room. We’re able to make it work, but we’re growing.”

Though enrollment trends and class sizes are monitored throughout the school year, there are key milestones in the summer that play into the equation. The Army War College at Carlisle Barracks offers senior military and civilian leaders a graduate-level course in strategic studies. Many of them bring their families, including children who attend local school districts.

“On or around July 1, we take all of the children and move them to the next grade level,” Friend said. “Our War College students are removed from the system, as they leave the district, and our new War College students are being moved through pre-registration.”