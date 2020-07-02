Activists press for more black history in Mechanicsburg schools

Part Black, part Panamanian, Huggins had even less instruction at Mechanicsburg on the history and contributions of Latinos in American society. He questioned why Mechanicsburg can have entire classes on European history and Shakespeare and yet not offer courses on African, Hispanic or Asian history.

When he was a junior at Mechanicsburg, Huggins had to reach out to building administrators to have something done to celebrate Black History Month. Even then, his request was delegated to the school diversity club.

Choices

“When we talk about Blacks in history, it’s done as a series of white choices,” said Nathaniel Babitts, a Black youth who will be a senior this year at Mechanicsburg. To him, history at the high school was taught from the perspective of whites choosing to end slavery with the Civil War and whites choosing to grant Blacks equality because of the civil rights movement.

The way the instruction came across, Blacks had no say in their own destiny and thus no role to play, when that’s not the case, Babitts said. Instead, much of the focus was on how whites contributed to the development of the nation. The weight of this disparity could be felt on how much time was spent on the different topics of the lesson plan.