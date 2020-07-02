Activists press for more black history in Mechanicsburg schools

The only way to change the course of certain mindsets is to know the facts, not the fabrications.
That’s how Richelle Jackson summarized her support for the teaching of Black history in all middle and high schools.
She is one of almost 4,600 people to sign a petition on Change.org calling on the Mechanicsburg Area School District to do more to teach Black history and culture in its curriculum.
In response to the petition, Superintendent Mark Leidy has offered to open up a dialogue with local activists. “We need to listen to the perspective being offered and determine what, if any, changes or additions we would consider in the curriculum,” Leidy said. “We don’t know what our plan is yet. We are starting by listening and learning.”
Depending on the direction of the talks, it may be quicker to adjust how the content is presented through instruction than to do a rewrite on the curriculum, Leidy said.
The petition
Those signing the petition had the opportunity to write comments explaining their reasons for supporting the effort.
“While some aspects of my education here was excellent, MASH was lacking in this area, to put it charitably,” wrote Louisa Amsterdam, a 2006 graduate of the Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School.
“Black historical figures and history should be part of the core of any history curriculum, and the contributions of Black Americans celebrated beyond some cursory mention of the heroes of the Civil Rights Movement,” Amsterdam wrote. “This applies to other non-white groups who make up the history and present of this country.”
Tori Smiley, a fellow graduate, was even more direct in her criticism of the district’s culture, climate and educators. “The curriculum that is currently presented is so whitewashed that there is no diverse learning,” she wrote. “Many employees are not aware of their biases, so before they can teach, they need to learn so they can support and teach their students.”
'System has failed'
Tulio Huggins, a 2019 graduate, started the petition in early June in response to the wave of racial justice protests that swept the nation in response to the recent police killings of Black people.
“It’s clear that our education system has failed us in teaching about Black history and culture in America,” Huggins said. “We are usually taught the basis of Black history — that Black people came as slaves, got freedom in the Civil War, and reach equality after the civil rights movement. We seldom go deep into the underlying issues that still affect Black people today or the deep and diverse culture Black people have brought to the United States.”
Part Black, part Panamanian, Huggins had even less instruction at Mechanicsburg on the history and contributions of Latinos in American society. He questioned why Mechanicsburg can have entire classes on European history and Shakespeare and yet not offer courses on African, Hispanic or Asian history.
When he was a junior at Mechanicsburg, Huggins had to reach out to building administrators to have something done to celebrate Black History Month. Even then, his request was delegated to the school diversity club.
Choices
“When we talk about Blacks in history, it’s done as a series of white choices,” said Nathaniel Babitts, a Black youth who will be a senior this year at Mechanicsburg. To him, history at the high school was taught from the perspective of whites choosing to end slavery with the Civil War and whites choosing to grant Blacks equality because of the civil rights movement.
The way the instruction came across, Blacks had no say in their own destiny and thus no role to play, when that’s not the case, Babitts said. Instead, much of the focus was on how whites contributed to the development of the nation. The weight of this disparity could be felt on how much time was spent on the different topics of the lesson plan.
While the Civil War took up an entire unit involving a week or more of instruction, slavery as the main driver of the conflict was a mini-unit that amounted to only a day or two of his freshman American history class, Babitts said. There was no test or major project on slavery to reinforce what was taught, he said. Also, the civil rights movement was treated as a mini-unit with only a day of instruction coming at the end of the school year.
To Huggins, this failure in education extends beyond Mechanicsburg and could be seen in how some whites nationwide reacted with surprise and confusion at the scope and scale of the wave of protests that followed the recent police killings.
“It’s all tied together as systemic racism,” Huggins said. “It didn’t go away after the civil rights movement. There are still underlying issues.”
Movement for change
After Babitts saw the petition on Change.org, he contacted Huggins and offered to help. They were among a group of local activists who organized a June 20 rally in Mechanicsburg that called for a better treatment of Black history in local schools.
The rally was held the day after Juneteenth, an annual event that commemorates the freedom of the last slaves in the United States. The rally took place on the same day as President Donald Trump’s campaign event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of an infamous 1921 race massacre.
Huggins and Babitts have been in contact with Leidy since the petition was started a month ago. They said they were encouraged by a video Leidy posted on the district website addressing the issue of social injustice in the United States.
“He is open to change and wants to have a discussion about it,” Huggins said of Leidy.
“It was an awesome first step, a good move in the right direction,” Babitts said. “Hopefully, together, we can make some change.”
In the video, Leidy put the underlying issue into the context of current events.
“The social unrest around race has once again exposed the inequalities in our society caused by fear, poverty and racism,” Leidy said. “Our knowledge around the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, yet the unknowns around the virus created passionate disparities on how we should react. We also are facing the impact of these issues on the economy, which most agree will be significant.
“The divisions that we are experiencing as a society may feel chaotic, insurmountable, discouraging and even frustrating,” Leidy said. “I realize that the spark to ignite change in our community begins with the acknowledgement of the challenge. As a school district, part of our mission is to develop productive, responsible citizens in a diverse and ever-changing global society.”
In the video, Leidy said Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School has students from 30 countries speaking almost 20 languages.
“In light of this, we ask the question, ‘What do we want to be as a community?’” Leidy said. “We believe that every student, every person has a voice and brings value to our community.”
Though a formal plan has yet to be developed, Leidy committed the district to a number of steps. First, his team of administrators will listen and learn during their dialogue with local activists. Second, they will pass on to staff their understanding of what needs to be taught in the classroom. Third, the administration will root out what racism and injustice exists in the district and among its staff.
