AAUW Carlisle honors students as trailblazers in automotive field

Both students have been recognized as Trailblazers by the Carlisle chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Gail D’Urso chairs the committee that organized the March 29 event to honor Myers and Wiegner.

Chapter members started the Trailblazer program about three years ago to recognize female Carlisle High School students who have chosen non-traditional careers in technical fields.

“For lots of kids, there’s so much pressure to go into college right out of high school,” D’Urso said. “For some of them, particularly young women, there’s a lot of college debt that goes along with that education. Both our honorees intend to pursue some higher education that they are going to be able to finance in part by skills that they learned in the automotive technology program.”

To identify eligible students, chapter members work closely with teachers and with Albert Parrillo, director of the Center for Careers and Technology at the high school. While Parrillo provides logistical support and technical assistance, teachers nominate the students based on good citizenship, academic competency and enthusiasm for their chosen field of study.