AAUW Carlisle on Thursday announced that it has recognized 10 female students from Carlisle High School this week as part of its fifth annual Trailblazer honors.

The Trailblazers' Girls' Recognition event was held Tuesday and honored 10 students who are pursuing non-academic fields of study. The students are engaged in various non-traditional educational programs offered in the Career & Technical Education program at Carlisle High School.

This years honorees are Breighanne Beecher, Laura Buhrman, Katelyn Coldren, Nayleshka Colon, Aisling Golden, Carly Robertson, Savannah Taylor, Jayde Thomas, Cameron Threet and Amania Yaya. Beecher is studying welding, Burhman is studying accounting, Coldren and Yaya are interested in the medical field, Golden and Threet are in the culinary arts program, and the automotive program is the focus for Colon, Robertson and Taylor.