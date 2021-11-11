AAUW Carlisle accepting scholarship applications

AAUW accepting scholarship applications

AAUW Carlisle is taking applications from women for $1,500 scholarships.

The organization’s Scholarship Committee is seeking female candidates enrolling in undergraduate, graduate or continuing educational programs, in keeping with the American Association of University Women’s mission of advocating for equity for women and girls through higher education.

For further information on scholarship application deadlines, requirements and application form, access from website: Carlisle-pa.aauw.net or write to AAUW Carlisle Branch, ATTN: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 815, Carlisle, PA 17013.

AAUW membership is open to anyone with a degree from a two- or four- year accredited institution. More information is available at aauw.org/membership.

Sentinel Staff

