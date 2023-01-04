A timeline of the Oracle's history as Carlisle High School's yearbook

In the past century, the Oracle yearbook has been the topic of numerous stories published in The Sentinel newspaper.
The following timeline is based on a sampling of coverage downloaded and edited from newspapers.com:
- Nov. 22, 1924 – The Sentinel reported that Kenneth Waggoner was elected editor-in-chief of the Oracle by the Carlisle High School senior class. “He is taking his last year of the commercial course,” the story reads. “Kenny played on the football squad. He will be captain of the Green and White basketball team this year. You will generally find him with a smile on his face and an expression that makes you wish to know him.”
- Dec. 4, 1928 – The Oracle staff presented the high school with a large silver cup to be awarded to the winning class of the annual junior-senior debate. Last May marked the first time in years that a debate was held between the two classes. “The Oracle staff gave the cup so that these inter-class debates may be an annual event and so that a greater interest in debating may be stimulated in the school,” The Sentinel reported.
- Nov. 12, 1931 – The Oracle staff presented “Living Pictures” as a fundraiser for its next edition. Under the direction of Luna Hartzell, art supervisor of Carlisle schools, reproductions of paintings hanging in famous international galleries will be portrayed by students selected from district schools.
- June 2, 1937 – The Oracle staff distributed copies of the yearbook. The 100-page edition is dedicated to Spanish teacher Mary Bobb Karns and Coach Charles “Dutch” Eby. An entire page is set aside in memory of teacher David E. Becker, who died last fall.
- Feb. 1, 1941 – At a meeting today, Carlisle High School seniors selected navy blue and white as the official class colors and the white carnation as the class flower. The motto will be “We work not for school but for life.” The selections made will be included in the upcoming edition of the Oracle. A secret ballot was held to select the best dressed, best looking and best all-around seniors.
- June 1, 1942 – The Oracle is about to be distributed to Carlisle High School students. “The green Morocco bound volume contains the class will, log and calendar and is profusely illustrated with photographs,” The Sentinel reported. The Class of 1942 motto is “There is no such word as fail.” The colors are dark blue and gold and the flower is the yellow rose.
- June 17, 1960 – Carlisle Area School Board awarded a contract to print the 1961 Oracle to Taylor Publishing Co. of Dallas Texas. The low bid on 820 copies of the 176-page edition came out to $3,397.
- Oct. 15, 1960 – Carlisle High School placed first in the Columbia Scholastic Press Association annual contest for yearbooks for schools with an enrollment of between 501 and 900 students.
- Nov. 28, 1962 – The Oracle received the Keystone, the highest award for a yearbook given by the Pennsylvania School Press Association. In addition, the latest edition received first-place ratings from both the Columbia Scholastic Press Association and the National Scholastic Press Association.
- Oct. 11, 2008 – The Oracle placed first in its division as judged by the American Scholastic Press Association. The award-winning cover consisted of an assortment of small pictures of students and bears the words of last year’s theme, “Beneath the Surface.” “We’re creating a history book about this moment in time,” yearbook adviser Melissa Gallagher said. “The whole idea is just to bring them back to this moment in time.”
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.