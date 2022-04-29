 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

A look at the COVID-19 funding numbers for Midstate school districts

  • 0
ESSER CV Computers 3.JPG

Olivia Black, a technology technician for Cumberland Valley School District, repairs computers that were purchased with money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds, which were distributed to Pennsylvania schools during COVID-19.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at COVID-19 relief funding for Carlisle area school districts:

Big Spring School District

Total allocation: Not available

ESSER I

Allocation: $386,952

Uses:

  • Devices and equipment that support remote learning
  • Disinfectant
  • Cleaning supplies

ESSER II

Allocation: $1.7 million

Proposed uses:

  • Hone in on curriculum to identify key concepts for hybrid learning
  • Tent rental/picnic tables for outdoor learning spaces
  • Cleaning
  • Devices and equipment that support remote learning

ESSER III

Allocation: $3,483,214

People are also reading…

Proposed uses:

  • To address learning loss, a camplike program of enhanced curriculum and social opportunities is being offered to students in grades K-12 during the summers of 2022 and 2023.
  • Offset costs associated with the increased use of substitutes to provide coverage when teachers were due to COVID or quarantine following contact tracing
  • Provide support to the Big Spring School District cyber school program
  • Offset costs to clean and disinfect buildings and school buses

ESSER SET-ASIDES

Allocation: Not available

Uses: Not available

ESSER I ESSER II ESSER III ESSER SET-ASIDES OTHER SET-ASIDES ESSER I ESSER II ESSER III ESSER SET-ASIDES OTHER SET-ASIDES ESSER I ESSER II ESSER III ESSER SET-ASIDES OTHER SET-ASIDES ESSER I ESSER II ESSER III ESSER SET-ASIDES OTHER SET-ASIDES

<&rule>

Carlisle Area School District</&hrdp2>

Total allocation: $11,605,857

Allocation: $763,291

Uses:

Student technology – laptops, iPads, access points, hotspots)

Thundering Herd Camp

HVAC study

Disinfectant sprayer

</&rdp>

Allocation: $3,395,176

Proposed uses:

$1.7 million budgeted in 2021-22 to pay Carlisle Virtual Academy teachers

$908,000 for disinfectant wall units

</&rdp>

Allocation: $6,867,458

Uses:

To cover $215,000 in summer 2021 learning loss expenses

Summer 2022 learning program

Academic support/coaching

Increased student services staffing needs

Increased English learner staffing needs

Tutoring/remediation opportunities.

Digital/material support

Sanitizing wall units

Air filtration system

HVAC project

Bellaire and McGowan chiller replacements

Building automation systems at nine buildings

Two HVAC replacement projects

</&rdp>

Allocation: $579,932 including $381,253 for learning loss

Proposed uses (learning loss):

$198,252 for salary and benefits for two behavioral specialists

$114,376 for salary and benefits for two behavioral specialists to provide enhanced social, emotional or mental health support to students

$38,125 for professional development and training to address social, emotional and mental health needs of students

$30,500 to support Summer Program for Youth, a reading program at Wilson Middle School and a summer learning program focused on reading support and improvement

</&rdp>

$76,251 for salaries, benefits, materials and supplies for after school programs

$76,251 for salaries and benefits for summer enrichment programs

$46,177 to help homeless children and youth

</&rdp>

<&rule>

Cumberland Valley School District</&hrdp2>

Total allocation: $5,665,280

Allocation: $731,529

Uses:

Student Technology

$431,962 for Chromebooks for fifth and ninth grade students

</&rdp>

Health and Safety: $299,567 including

$171,000 for cleaning supplies

$30,000 for masks and sanitizer

$28,000 for water bottle fill stations

$21,000 for plexiglass barriers for offices

$18,000 for thermometers

$14,000 for rental units for excess furniture to spread out students in classrooms

$12,000 for HVAC filters

$4,500 set-aside for nonpublic schools

</&rdp>

Allocation: $1,581,963

Uses:

Student technology:

$1.07 million for first grade iPads and Chromebooks for various grades

</&rdp>

Evidence-based curriculum resources: $460,000 including

$191,000 for Wayside texts for English language development

$143,000 for secondary social studies texts

$90,000 for elementary reading pilot programs and remediation

$32,000 for secondary business math texts

$4,000 for AP music theory book

</&rdp>

Other uses:

$41,000 for comprehensive planning consultative services

$35,000 for professional development and training for evidence-based curriculum resources

$17,000 for rapid COVID-19 tests

</&rdp>

Allocation: $3,197,577

Uses:

To date: $1,755,000 including

$789,000 for staff technology device replacements

$496,000 for classroom materials

$270,000 for 1st Grade iPads

$200,000 for student materials

</&rdp>

In future years:

Chromebook replacements for 2023-24 and 2024-25 school year

Grade 1 iPads in 2023-24 and 2024-25

Staff device replacements

</&rdp>

Allocation: At least $154,211

Money spent: Not available

Proposed uses:

Learning loss—

$53,000 for social-emotional learning/mental health supports

$17,000 for social-emotional learning professional development

$14,211 for reading important

</&rdp>

$35,000 for after-school programs

$35,000 for summer school programs

</&rdp>

<&rule>

Mechanicsburg Area School District</&hrdp2>

Total allocation: $5,942,813

Allocation: $386,021

Allocation: $1,726,762

Allocation: $3,492,740

Allocation: $337,290

Proposed uses:

Learning loss—

$193,963 for social emotional learning, mental health support, reading support and other programs supporting student achievement

</&rdp>

$38,781 for staffing and supplies for summer school programs

$38,781 for staffing and supplies for after school programs

$15,268 to provide transportation services to homeless students to and from assistance programs

$50,497 to pay for professional and paraprofessional staff salaries for ATSI (additional targeted support and improvement) services at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School.

</&rdp>

<&rule>

South Middleton School District</&hrdp2>

Total allocation: $2,627,404

Money spent to date: Not available

Allocation: $172,389

Money spent: Total Amount

Uses:

Student devices and cases

Hotspots

Chrome license

Zoom license

Summer transition camp

Cleaning supplies

</&rdp>

Allocation: $768,944

Money spent: Not available

Uses:

Fiscal year 2020-21 — $70,875 spent

Instructional devices

Document cameras

Instructional software

Cafeteria tables, trashcans and carts, to keep students separated

Safe crisis management training and development

</&rdp>

Fiscal year 2021-22 — $407,240 allocated

Curriculum consultant

Instructional devices

Instructional software (Zoom license, Seesaw, Canvas, Screencastify)

Mobile testing site (for COVID-19 cases)

Risk screener

Safe crisis management training and development

</&rdp>

Fiscal year 2022-23 — $290,829 proposed

Salaries and benefits for two math interventionists

</&rdp>

Allocation: $1,555,352

Money spent: Not available

Proposed uses:

Fiscal year 2022-23 — $768,040 proposed

Salaries and benefits for one math interventionist and two English-as-a-Second Language teachers

Instructional devices

</&rdp>

Fiscal year 2022-23 — $787,312 planned

Salaries and benefits for three math interventionists and two ESL teachers

Instructional devices

</&rdp>

Allocation: $130,719

Money spent: Not available

Proposed uses:

Fiscal year 2022-23 — $120,885 proposed

After school tutoring

Summer camp instructors

Technology to promote mental healthcare coordination

Professional development materials and teacher time

Reading improvement systematic phonics

</&rdp>

$9,834 for a homeless grant

</&rdp>

<&rdpEm>*Data pulled from state Department of Education</&rdpEm>

<&rdpEm>Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.</&rdpEm>

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Power lines threaten Kenya's bird population, but drones might help

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News