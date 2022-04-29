A look at the COVID-19 funding numbers for Midstate school districts

A look at COVID-19 relief funding for Carlisle area school districts:
Big Spring School District
Total allocation: Not available
ESSER I
Allocation: $386,952
Uses:
- Devices and equipment that support remote learning
- Disinfectant
- Cleaning supplies
ESSER II
Allocation: $1.7 million
Proposed uses:
- Hone in on curriculum to identify key concepts for hybrid learning
- Tent rental/picnic tables for outdoor learning spaces
- Cleaning
- Devices and equipment that support remote learning
ESSER III
Allocation: $3,483,214
Proposed uses:
- To address learning loss, a camplike program of enhanced curriculum and social opportunities is being offered to students in grades K-12 during the summers of 2022 and 2023.
- Offset costs associated with the increased use of substitutes to provide coverage when teachers were due to COVID or quarantine following contact tracing
- Provide support to the Big Spring School District cyber school program
- Offset costs to clean and disinfect buildings and school buses
ESSER SET-ASIDES
Allocation: Not available
Uses: Not available
Carlisle Area School District
Total allocation: $11,605,857
Allocation: $763,291
Uses:
Student technology – laptops, iPads, access points, hotspots)
Thundering Herd Camp
HVAC study
Disinfectant sprayer
Allocation: $3,395,176
Proposed uses:
$1.7 million budgeted in 2021-22 to pay Carlisle Virtual Academy teachers
$908,000 for disinfectant wall units
Allocation: $6,867,458
Uses:
To cover $215,000 in summer 2021 learning loss expenses
Summer 2022 learning program
Academic support/coaching
Increased student services staffing needs
Increased English learner staffing needs
Tutoring/remediation opportunities.
Digital/material support
Sanitizing wall units
Air filtration system
HVAC project
Bellaire and McGowan chiller replacements
Building automation systems at nine buildings
Two HVAC replacement projects
Allocation: $579,932 including $381,253 for learning loss
Proposed uses (learning loss):
$198,252 for salary and benefits for two behavioral specialists
$114,376 for salary and benefits for two behavioral specialists to provide enhanced social, emotional or mental health support to students
$38,125 for professional development and training to address social, emotional and mental health needs of students
$30,500 to support Summer Program for Youth, a reading program at Wilson Middle School and a summer learning program focused on reading support and improvement
$76,251 for salaries, benefits, materials and supplies for after school programs
$76,251 for salaries and benefits for summer enrichment programs
$46,177 to help homeless children and youth
Cumberland Valley School District
Total allocation: $5,665,280
Allocation: $731,529
Uses:
Student Technology
$431,962 for Chromebooks for fifth and ninth grade students
Health and Safety: $299,567 including
$171,000 for cleaning supplies
$30,000 for masks and sanitizer
$28,000 for water bottle fill stations
$21,000 for plexiglass barriers for offices
$18,000 for thermometers
$14,000 for rental units for excess furniture to spread out students in classrooms
$12,000 for HVAC filters
$4,500 set-aside for nonpublic schools
Allocation: $1,581,963
Uses:
Student technology:
$1.07 million for first grade iPads and Chromebooks for various grades
Evidence-based curriculum resources: $460,000 including
$191,000 for Wayside texts for English language development
$143,000 for secondary social studies texts
$90,000 for elementary reading pilot programs and remediation
$32,000 for secondary business math texts
$4,000 for AP music theory book
Other uses:
$41,000 for comprehensive planning consultative services
$35,000 for professional development and training for evidence-based curriculum resources
$17,000 for rapid COVID-19 tests
Allocation: $3,197,577
Uses:
To date: $1,755,000 including
$789,000 for staff technology device replacements
$496,000 for classroom materials
$270,000 for 1st Grade iPads
$200,000 for student materials
In future years:
Chromebook replacements for 2023-24 and 2024-25 school year
Grade 1 iPads in 2023-24 and 2024-25
Staff device replacements
Allocation: At least $154,211
Money spent: Not available
Proposed uses:
Learning loss—
$53,000 for social-emotional learning/mental health supports
$17,000 for social-emotional learning professional development
$14,211 for reading important
$35,000 for after-school programs
$35,000 for summer school programs
Mechanicsburg Area School District
Total allocation: $5,942,813
Allocation: $386,021
Allocation: $1,726,762
Allocation: $3,492,740
Allocation: $337,290
Proposed uses:
Learning loss—
$193,963 for social emotional learning, mental health support, reading support and other programs supporting student achievement
$38,781 for staffing and supplies for summer school programs
$38,781 for staffing and supplies for after school programs
$15,268 to provide transportation services to homeless students to and from assistance programs
$50,497 to pay for professional and paraprofessional staff salaries for ATSI (additional targeted support and improvement) services at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School.
South Middleton School District
Total allocation: $2,627,404
Money spent to date: Not available
Allocation: $172,389
Money spent: Total Amount
Uses:
Student devices and cases
Hotspots
Chrome license
Zoom license
Summer transition camp
Cleaning supplies
Allocation: $768,944
Money spent: Not available
Uses:
Fiscal year 2020-21 — $70,875 spent
Instructional devices
Document cameras
Instructional software
Cafeteria tables, trashcans and carts, to keep students separated
Safe crisis management training and development
Fiscal year 2021-22 — $407,240 allocated
Curriculum consultant
Instructional devices
Instructional software (Zoom license, Seesaw, Canvas, Screencastify)
Mobile testing site (for COVID-19 cases)
Risk screener
Safe crisis management training and development
Fiscal year 2022-23 — $290,829 proposed
Salaries and benefits for two math interventionists
Allocation: $1,555,352
Money spent: Not available
Proposed uses:
Fiscal year 2022-23 — $768,040 proposed
Salaries and benefits for one math interventionist and two English-as-a-Second Language teachers
Instructional devices
Fiscal year 2022-23 — $787,312 planned
Salaries and benefits for three math interventionists and two ESL teachers
Instructional devices
Allocation: $130,719
Money spent: Not available
Proposed uses:
Fiscal year 2022-23 — $120,885 proposed
After school tutoring
Summer camp instructors
Technology to promote mental healthcare coordination
Professional development materials and teacher time
Reading improvement systematic phonics
$9,834 for a homeless grant
*Data pulled from state Department of Education
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.