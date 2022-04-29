A look at the COVID-19 funding numbers for Midstate school districts

A look at COVID-19 relief funding for Carlisle area school districts:

Big Spring School District

Total allocation: Not available

ESSER I

ESSER II

ESSER III

ESSER SET-ASIDES

Allocation: Not available

Uses: Not available

Carlisle Area School District

Total allocation: $11,605,857

Allocation: $763,291

Uses:

Student technology – laptops, iPads, access points, hotspots)

Thundering Herd Camp

HVAC study

Disinfectant sprayer

Allocation: $3,395,176

Proposed uses:

$1.7 million budgeted in 2021-22 to pay Carlisle Virtual Academy teachers

$908,000 for disinfectant wall units

Allocation: $6,867,458

Uses:

To cover $215,000 in summer 2021 learning loss expenses

Summer 2022 learning program

Academic support/coaching

Increased student services staffing needs

Increased English learner staffing needs

Tutoring/remediation opportunities.

Digital/material support

Sanitizing wall units

Air filtration system

HVAC project

Bellaire and McGowan chiller replacements

Building automation systems at nine buildings

Two HVAC replacement projects

Allocation: $579,932 including $381,253 for learning loss

Proposed uses (learning loss):

$198,252 for salary and benefits for two behavioral specialists

$114,376 for salary and benefits for two behavioral specialists to provide enhanced social, emotional or mental health support to students

$38,125 for professional development and training to address social, emotional and mental health needs of students

$30,500 to support Summer Program for Youth, a reading program at Wilson Middle School and a summer learning program focused on reading support and improvement

$76,251 for salaries, benefits, materials and supplies for after school programs

$76,251 for salaries and benefits for summer enrichment programs

$46,177 to help homeless children and youth

Cumberland Valley School District

Total allocation: $5,665,280

Allocation: $731,529

Uses:

Student Technology

$431,962 for Chromebooks for fifth and ninth grade students

Health and Safety: $299,567 including

$171,000 for cleaning supplies

$30,000 for masks and sanitizer

$28,000 for water bottle fill stations

$21,000 for plexiglass barriers for offices

$18,000 for thermometers

$14,000 for rental units for excess furniture to spread out students in classrooms

$12,000 for HVAC filters

$4,500 set-aside for nonpublic schools

Allocation: $1,581,963

Uses:

Student technology:

$1.07 million for first grade iPads and Chromebooks for various grades

Evidence-based curriculum resources: $460,000 including

$191,000 for Wayside texts for English language development

$143,000 for secondary social studies texts

$90,000 for elementary reading pilot programs and remediation

$32,000 for secondary business math texts

$4,000 for AP music theory book

Other uses:

$41,000 for comprehensive planning consultative services

$35,000 for professional development and training for evidence-based curriculum resources

$17,000 for rapid COVID-19 tests

Allocation: $3,197,577

Uses:

To date: $1,755,000 including

$789,000 for staff technology device replacements

$496,000 for classroom materials

$270,000 for 1st Grade iPads

$200,000 for student materials

In future years:

Chromebook replacements for 2023-24 and 2024-25 school year

Grade 1 iPads in 2023-24 and 2024-25

Staff device replacements

Allocation: At least $154,211

Money spent: Not available

Proposed uses:

Learning loss—

$53,000 for social-emotional learning/mental health supports

$17,000 for social-emotional learning professional development

$14,211 for reading important

$35,000 for after-school programs

$35,000 for summer school programs

Mechanicsburg Area School District

Total allocation: $5,942,813

Allocation: $386,021

Allocation: $1,726,762

Allocation: $3,492,740

Allocation: $337,290

Proposed uses:

Learning loss—

$193,963 for social emotional learning, mental health support, reading support and other programs supporting student achievement

$38,781 for staffing and supplies for summer school programs

$38,781 for staffing and supplies for after school programs

$15,268 to provide transportation services to homeless students to and from assistance programs

$50,497 to pay for professional and paraprofessional staff salaries for ATSI (additional targeted support and improvement) services at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School.

South Middleton School District

Total allocation: $2,627,404

Money spent to date: Not available

Allocation: $172,389

Money spent: Total Amount

Uses:

Student devices and cases

Hotspots

Chrome license

Zoom license

Summer transition camp

Cleaning supplies

Allocation: $768,944

Money spent: Not available

Uses:

Fiscal year 2020-21 — $70,875 spent

Instructional devices

Document cameras

Instructional software

Cafeteria tables, trashcans and carts, to keep students separated

Safe crisis management training and development

Fiscal year 2021-22 — $407,240 allocated

Curriculum consultant

Instructional devices

Instructional software (Zoom license, Seesaw, Canvas, Screencastify)

Mobile testing site (for COVID-19 cases)

Risk screener

Safe crisis management training and development

Fiscal year 2022-23 — $290,829 proposed

Salaries and benefits for two math interventionists

Allocation: $1,555,352

Money spent: Not available

Proposed uses:

Fiscal year 2022-23 — $768,040 proposed

Salaries and benefits for one math interventionist and two English-as-a-Second Language teachers

Instructional devices

Fiscal year 2022-23 — $787,312 planned

Salaries and benefits for three math interventionists and two ESL teachers

Instructional devices

Allocation: $130,719

Money spent: Not available

Proposed uses:

Fiscal year 2022-23 — $120,885 proposed

After school tutoring

Summer camp instructors

Technology to promote mental healthcare coordination

Professional development materials and teacher time

Reading improvement systematic phonics

$9,834 for a homeless grant

*Data pulled from state Department of Education

<&rdpEm>Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.</&rdpEm>