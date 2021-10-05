A look at COVID case counts for Midstate school districts and colleges

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities through Monday, Oct. 4. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases as of Oct. 1.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 9 cases since Sept. 30; 107 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 28 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 122 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 18 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 1.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 15 new cases since Sept. 28; 120 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 8 new cases since Sept. 20; 40 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 42 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 4.
- Dickinson College: no new cases since Sept. 30; 9 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: 6 new student cases and 1 new employee case since Sept. 30; 36 student cases and 13 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: 8 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Sept. 30; 123 student cases and 10 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
