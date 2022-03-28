A classical Christian school is forming in South Middleton Township

True education comes out of a past refined in the present, not a future far from certain, Corey Gelbaugh said.

Since the birth of his first daughter, this Carlisle-area man has been reading up on the Bible and philosophy.

“I’ve been trying to understand my personal worldview, what I want my kids to be brought up believing,” he said. A few months ago, this soul-searching took an enterprising new turn.

One day while looking online, Gelbaugh came across a video produced by the Association of Classical Christian Schools. The how, the why, and the necessary steps got him thinking about a calling rooted in experience.

Raised in a family of teachers, he graduated from a public school, but wanted something different for his oldest child as she enters kindergarten.

“I have some issues with what they’re teaching, their ultimate source of authority of what constitutes standards in education,” Gelbaugh said. “The questions my daughter is asking me are not able to be answered by an education that leaves God out of the picture.”

He saw in the video an alternative path. “I told my wife that we’re going to do it,” Gelbaugh said. “So far, I have not lost the desire to start it.”

Today, Gelbaugh is president of a group of volunteers seeking to establish the Logos School in space rented from the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church at 290 Petersburg Road in South Middleton Township. The public is invited to attend an informational meeting from 6:15 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

For Gelbaugh, the first step was to obtain a start-up kit of instructions from the Association of Classical Christian Schools, the organization that would ultimately accredit the Logos School. Early on, he hired an attorney to process the necessary paperwork involved with incorporating a company and filing for nonprofit status with the Internal Revenue Service.

A coder, Gelbaugh designed the website at logosschoolpa.com that outlines the school’s mission statement, statement of faith and vision and philosophy. The homepage includes tabs detailing tuition and the enrollment process along with a link to classicalchristian.org that explains that approach to education. There are opportunities for educators, volunteers and donors to get involved in the school.

“The most important thing is defining your vision,” Gelbaugh said. “That’s a huge part of it, having people at the ground level who understand the vision. Our goal is to cultivate virtue according to God’s standard, but we also want to pursue wisdom. That’s going to be the underlying theme that drives all learning across the school.”

For curriculum development, he turned to two experts — his mother, Denise Eschenmann, a retired fifth-grade teacher from Carlisle Area School District, and his aunt, Debbie Harris-Heishman, a retired K-3 teacher from South Middleton School District. Both of them have over 30 years of classroom teaching and lesson planning experience. The women are on the Logos School board of directors.

Preliminary groundwork has reached the point where the school is accepting students, Eschenmann said. The plan is to keep the enrollment window open as long as possible while decisions are made regarding grade structure and the hiring of teachers, she said.

The number and age level of students enrolled will determine how each classroom is organized and how many teachers would be needed to meet the demand, Eschenmann said. The goal is to limit class sizes to 15 students each.

Starting in late August, the hope is to run a K-5 program in portions of two floors rented from the church. Depending on enrollment, there might be blended classrooms of more than one grade level.

Right now, the main source of revenue for Logos School is tuition. Though it is located in Carlisle Evangelical Free Church, the school is not sponsored by the church, Eschenmann said. “We hope to do some fundraisers in the upcoming months. Maybe get some donors. We are hoping that God provides enough money to get this off the ground. Our biggest challenge is getting the word out about it.”

Currently, the Logos School is seeking registration through the Pennsylvania Department of Education as a nonpublic, nonlicensed school, as required under the state School Code, Eschenmann said. On its website, PDE defines nonpublic, nonlicensed as schools owned and operated by bona fide religious institutions.

Long-term, the goal is for the Logos School to become accredited through ACCS, a nonprofit organization that serves as the primary public advocate for a classical Christian education in the U.S. and abroad. The association represents over 300 member and accredited schools, according to its website at classicalchristian.org.

Since accreditation requires a K-12 curriculum, it could take years for the Logos School to build itself up to the level needed to qualify for that accreditation, Eschenmann said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

