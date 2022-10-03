81% of South Middleton school buildings, campus infrastructure in fair, good or new condition

The vast majority of the building and campus infrastructure within the South Middleton School District is in “fair,” “good” or “new” condition, according to a recent assessment prepared by the McClure Co., an engineering firm from Harrisburg.

Company representatives visited all four schools in the district to gauge conditions under six categories — site, building exterior, building interior, mechanical systems, plumbing systems and electrical systems.

The report breaks down each category by line-item and then assigns a rank for each item based on a 1-to-5 scale, with 5 being the better condition.

The analysis evaluated 136 line-items across the four buildings, of which 25 or 19% were assigned a number rank of either “1” or “2.”

That meant 81% of the line-items were ranked as “3”, “4” or “5.” McClure's report describes the three upper rankings as follows:

• “5 – New, new or like-new condition, 8-10+ year timeline”

• “4 – Good, minimal wear for age/no issues, 6-8 year timeline”

• “3 – Fair, average wear/approaching end of life, 4-6 timeline”

A rank of “2” is described as being in “poor” condition, meaning the line-item is “worn from use or age” and “end of life.” McClure recommends the district address line-items deemed “poor” within the next two to four years.

A rank of “1” is described by McClure as being in “critical” condition meaning the item involves a structure or system that is “extremely worn or damaged.” McClure recommends the district address line-items deemed as “critical” within the next two years.

Of the 25 line-items in “critical” or “poor” condition, 17 involve Boiling Springs High School, making it the most problematic school building in the district.

“It makes sense because the high school is now about 50 years old,” Superintendent James Estep said Thursday. By and large, the high school is in remarkable shape considering the age of the building and what little work has been done over the years on its infrastructure, he said.

McClure ranked all of the school’s mechanical systems and four of the five plumbing systems as either “critical” or “poor.” When it comes to plumbing, only the school’s water coolers are in “good” condition.

“The report said a couple things,” Estep said. “One, it reveals that some of our mechanical systems have served us for quite some time. So much so, they have taken themselves past their normal end-life. The report also showed that the fact that it made it past its end-life is indicative that there has been ongoing maintenance.”

Iron Forge Elementary School had zero line-items in “critical” or “poor” condition. That building underwent a major renovation and expansion project in 2015-16.

Yellow Breeches Middle School had five line-items in “critical” or “poor” condition while W.G. Rice Elementary School had three line-items fitting either category.

“The report reveals the obvious — older buildings that are 20 years and beyond tend to have more issues that need to be addressed, which is very unsurprising,” Estep said. The report indicates about one fifth of building infrastructure is in severe need of repair, he said.

“I can say with confidence that some of the conditions of buildings in previous school districts I worked in were in far greater state of need than South Middleton,” Estep said.

Prior to coming to South Middleton, Estep was the superintendent of the Mifflin County School District, which had 18 buildings with all but one dating from the 1960s and 1970s.

“I had super-aging infrastructure,” Estep said. “I had to close buildings and do a lot of building retrofitting. The [McClure] study serves as a map. We can use this report to help us prioritize. It will help the district do longer-term facilities planning as it relates to financing.

“When we start to look at bond issues, what we will find is we can address most of the ones and twos if we do some phased infrastructure work,” Estep said. “That infrastructure work could end up having small gaps between projects while we align our debt service to what it might call for.

“There are obviously other priorities within the district,” Estep said. “We have staffing needs. In an age of a national teacher shortage, we need to make sure that we are very competitive in our compensation of personnel. That takes X amount of dollars in new money anytime you do a new teacher contract. We will need to figure out how we can balance all those things.”