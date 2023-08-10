For Aarushi Dedhiya, the appointment is an opportunity to have a platform beyond Cumberland Valley High School.

The 16-year-old girl is a rising junior involved in advocacy as a member of the Catch My Breath Youth Advisory Board, the Cumberland County Drug and Alcohol Youth Advisory Board and the Students Against Destructive Decisions National Student Leadership Council.

During her sophomore year, she applied for an opening as a nonvoting junior member on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education.

“I wanted to be more involved and help be part of advocating for policies,” Dedhiya said. “I wanted to share my voice to help make a better public education experience for current and future students.”

She was one of dozens of high school students to submit two essays in 2022-23 in support of their application. Six finalists advanced out of that qualifying round to give a presentation and to participate in an interview.

Dedhiya was selected to represent high school students throughout the state.

“I pursued this appointment because I hope to provide some transparency to students about the current decisions and topics being discussed,” she said. “I was inspired to continue improving the public education system in Pennsylvania for all students.”

Dedhiya may go into government or public policy as a career. For now, she is keeping her options open.

The state board changed its bylaws in May 2008 to seat high school and college students as nonvoting members. Since then, two senior student members and two junior student members have been appointed on a regular basis to serve on the Council of Basic Education and the Council of Higher Education.

In today’s 5 Questions, The Sentinel gave Dedhiya a chance to reflect on her appointment and new role as a board member:

Q: How do your prior experiences as a Cumberland Valley High School student prepare you for this appointment?

A: I am part of my school’s newspaper. This allows me to talk with other students and stay involved with my school community. I believe that these interactions with other students at my school prepare me for interacting with students beyond my district. Additionally, I have always believed in equitable education for all students. This value will carry on to my appointment. Specifically, I run a free peer tutoring service called Central PA Tutors for all students. This allows students of all socioeconomic statuses and backgrounds to receive equal educational opportunities, a value I strive for.

Q: What will be your role on the board and why is that important to you?

A: As a student representative for the Department of Education, I will be working with the senior [student] representative to discuss various important policies and provide a direct connection of the student voice to the board. Additionally, we run Students for Education in Pennsylvania, which allows students all over Pennsylvania to share their voices and views about many decisions and topics in Pennsylvania’s educational decision-making.

We also interact with the Pennsylvania Association of Student Councils, allowing us to engage with students and leaders all over Pennsylvania. These connections with numerous, unique students and leaders in our state allow us to better understand the different perspectives involved with each issue and topic, allowing us to directly share their views with Pennsylvania’s Board of Education. This role is important to me because of these vital interactions, and I strive to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard and not ignored. With our aim of being transparent, we will keep students informed about board decisions and have a platform to share students’ thoughts with the board.

Q: What kind of challenges and demands would this appointment place on you?

A: The policy-making process is slow and there are many disagreements. Making permanent changes can be difficult. However, with continuous advocacy, listening to students’ views, and speaking out on various important issues, we will be able to make a strong impact in the education system and get our voices heard to better serve the 1.8 million public school students.

Q: What do you hope to learn from this experience?

A: I hope I can learn more about policymaking and how to become a better leader to represent a large group of people. Additionally, I want to learn more about people’s unique perspectives on issues, so I can learn to be a better advocate and have a stronger understanding of the important topics and issues on people’s mind.

Q: How will this appointment engage you in issues that you feel particularly passionate about?

A: I am passionate about having more mental health resources available for students all over Pennsylvania. I have been involved in student mental health advocacy for many years, and it has been important issue for me to focus on addressing in my term. After the pandemic in 2020, mental health has become a large concern for people, especially students. More support systems and resources are needed in schools. I believe that sharing my voice on this important topic and having more resources for students can help improve student mental health in schools all over Pennsylvania.

Adding on, I want to help make education in Pennsylvania equitable and equal for all students, regardless of their background and socioeconomic status. An important goal for me is to have students in all parts of Pennsylvania have equal opportunities and a variety of classes and resources. This appointment will provide me with a platform to advocate for change in schools around Pennsylvania to better [the] education system. Also, by hearing other students’ views, I will better understand different perspectives on issues and initiatives that I plan to focus on, allowing change to benefit all students in public schools.