5 Questions: Two South Middleton students qualify for national geography bee championship

Preston Kuhn was so eager to hop on the trolley that he missed the train of thought.

An eighth-grader at Yellow Breeches Middle School, he recalled the regional geography bee that qualified him for a national championship in Florida this June.

“The question started out talking about tram cars.” Kuhn said. “I really thought I could be aggressive at that point. I knew San Francisco was really known for its tram cars.”

He pressed the buzzer, guessed the California city and reeled a bit on learning that he was wrong. Had he waited a few seconds, Kuhn would have heard the reference to “brewers” — the tip-off that Milwaukee was the answer.

While memorable, the setback was not enough to keep him out of the running. Kuhn is one of two students from the school in Boiling Springs to qualify for the 2022 International Geography Bee U.S. National Championships for Middle School and Elementary School Divisions to be held June 17-20 in Orlando.

“We’re really proud of these guys and the initiative they took,” school Principal Jesse White said of Kuhn and Trip Huffman, a seventh-grader. “They signed up for the tests and did the contest themselves.”

In a phone interview, the boys agreed what they enjoy most about geography is how land forms and waterways shape society and cultures. In today’s five questions, The Sentinel gave both students a chance to delve deeper:

Q: How did you get interested in geography?

Huffman: I’ve been in an enrichment class. We were supposed to do geography once and I really liked it. There was a [geography] club that started up [in school] so I decided that I should probably join.

Kuhn: It was mostly my interest in history. I started in the fourth grade or so reading a lot of history books. That kind of traveled to geography because they coincide with each other.

Q: How did you prepare for the regional geography bee?

Huffman: In the club, we have practice days where we just go around and answer trivia about geography. And then, the night before, I studied a few websites for about half an hour, but that was about it. The site that I use the most is called Seterra. It shows you a big map. It would name a physical feature or country. You select it on the map. You have three tries to get it correct. Every time you fail at something, it would deduct a certain percentage.

Kuhn: For this geography bee, I honestly did not study that much. Five days before, I mostly studied a few websites. I used past National Geographic questions.

Q: What was it like to compete in the regional geography bee?

Huffman: I thought it was going to be a stage, but they separated us into some classrooms. A few people lined up with some buzzers. They ask the questions. If you get it, you press the buzzer. It’s a race to get the answer. They select the top 50 percent of people by the number of points. If you get a certain number of points, you qualify for internationals.

Kuhn: At first, I really didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know what skill level I would be going against. I didn’t know how mine matched up with theirs. But after about the first round, I saw that I just had to play more aggressively and not be so passive when they ask questions.

Q: What are your thoughts about qualifying for the national championship?

Huffman: It’s really cool that I was one of the best of our region and that I’m able to go to Florida to compete against kids from all over the country.

Kuhn: I’ve already had before. I have been doing it for a few years now. It’s really cool that for something that I practice for a long time, I can get me a trip to Florida.

Q: How will you change your study game plan to prepare for the national championship?

Huffman: I’m going to try to get more [diversified]. The websites I was using were pretty good, but I don’t think it will help me as much if I keep on doing the same thing.

Kuhn: I plan on watching more videos about the countries themselves, their cultures and smaller geographical regions. After years of practice, I know the general gist of where countries are, but I’m not too adept at geographical features in those countries, so I’m definitely going to look at specific videos about specific countries.

