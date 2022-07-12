5 Questions: Superintendent Colleen Friend has come full cycle in her pride for Carlisle Area School District

Colleen Friend has come full circle in her pride for the community that raised her and the home school district that nurtured her career in education.

“As a little kid in Carlisle, I was the student begging the teacher for extra worksheets to take home and play school with my friends,” she recalled.

“In my high school days during the summer I was a Red Cross swimming instructor and lifeguard for many years,” Friend added. She mentioned how it felt natural for her to be around students.

As of July 1, Friend is the new superintendent of the Carlisle Area School District (CASD). She replaced Patricia Sanker, who served as the acting chief executive after Christina Spielbaurer stepped down in late December.

For Friend, her appointment by the school board was the culmination of 28 years in education. But her career path had its start in the inspiration she drew as a student from her former teachers.

“I attended Bellaire Elementary School – the old one on the hill,” Friend said. Her class was one of the earliest to attend Wilson Middle School..

A 1988 graduate of Carlisle High School, Friend earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in school administration from East Carolina University and her doctorate in educational leadership and her superintendent letter of eligibility from Shippensburg University.

Her first job out of college was as a Regular Education Initiative teacher for two years in North Carolina. She then taught sixth grade at Central Elementary School in Currituck County for six years before becoming an instructional specialist at the Currituck County Middle School.

“I returned to Carlisle in 2004 as a curriculum specialist,” Friend said. “I moved to the high school to serve as an assistant principal for the 10th grade and eventually the 12th grade. In 2008, I moved to Wilson Middle School as an assistant principal and then took over as principal in 2009.”

Not only did her children graduate from Carlisle Area School District, but her husband, John Friend, served as the superintendent from 2009 to 2017. With his departure, Spielbauer took over as acting superintendent with Colleen Friend serving as acting assistant superintendent. Friend signed a contact in 2018 as assistant superintendent and served until that capacity until this July 1 when she realized her dream job.

In today’s 5 Questions, The Sentinel gave Colleen Friend a chance to reflect on her past experiences and her future role as a leader in education:

Q: What made you decide to pursue the job of chief executive?

A: Being the superintendent in Carlisle is my dream job. When the position became available, there was never a doubt that I would apply. I am so proud of our students, faculty, and administrative team, and feel privileged to serve as their leader. We have incredible work to continue in Carlisle and new ideas to consider and implement. It is an exciting time of possibilities and opportunities! And imagine, the education that I received in CASD started my track to return as superintendent. It is a very powerful feeling of pride.

Q: What lessons learned from prior jobs have prepared you for this new role as chief executive?

A: Communication…Communication…Communication…

A former principal would ask me over and over again, “Who else needs to know the decision you are making?” Additionally, it is important that we tell our story and share the incredible work that our students, faculty, and administration are doing. We need to share our successes.

I had many incredible models in both North Carolina and Carlisle. I was also taught to take my work seriously, but not to take myself too seriously. Being relatable to faculty and staff is important. Relationships are critical in education. As educators, we often underestimate the power we have in the lives of our students. As leaders, we can forget that sometimes too. Connection and engagement with students and faculty/staff matter significantly.

Q: What are your thoughts now that you are officially the superintendent?

A: I’ll be honest, when July 1st rolled around, I took a deep breath. I had an overwhelming moment or two. But it was similar to the night at Commencement when I looked at the stadium filled with people and it was my turn to speak. Then I told myself, “just focus on and talk to the graduates.”

Moving forward, I keep reminding myself to stay focused on our students. As educators, we need to attend to how we provide the best experiences and opportunities for them.

Q: What will be the biggest challenges facing the school district/public education in the new school year?

A: Setting the Pandemic to the side, staffing and recruiting is likely the biggest challenge. Although this has been a good year in CASD for teacher retention, we still have some specialized positions that need filled. Also, we are still trying to recruit instructional aides and substitutes.

Q: How do you plan to tackle the challenges?

A: Instructional Aides - We have increased our daily rates for instructional aides, and are planning to offer four-day training at the start of the school year. Instructional aides that participate in all four days will receive an additional five dollars to their daily rate for the 2022-2023 school year.

Substitutes – We will start the year with an incentive similar to last year. If they work 73% of the time over three months, they receive a bonus and an additional $15 per day. The daily rate for our building substitutes that work every day will remain at $140.

Teachers/Professional Staff – CASD needs to get the word out about how great our district. Recruitment is critical. I’m also interested in how we can work with our high school students who may be considering teaching as a career path. How can we better support them and keep them interested in teaching in CASD. Also, later this year, I would like to roll out an idea for a video from the voices of our current faculty, staff, administration and potentially students about our district and why it is so great.