5 Questions: Kevin O'Donnell moves into role of superintendent of South Middleton School District

For Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr., public service rests within the DNA of his family tree.

“My father and grandfather were both educators who served as educational leaders,” the Wilkes-Barre native said. “My sister is also in public education.”

The new superintendent of the South Middleton School District married his high school sweetheart who, like him, became a teacher. But beyond the family ties, there’s a career perk that has sustained O’Donnell through 16 years in public education including a decade in administrative roles.

Engaging kids in learning is what he enjoys most about the work, O’Donnell said. “Even on difficult days, walking through one of our buildings and seeing our students interacting with faculty and building relationships is refreshing.”

He first walked the walk as a fifth-grade teacher at two elementary schools in the Mifflin County School District. “During that time, I took on additional roles as a building leader, head high school golf coach and working on our summer maintenance crew,” O’Donnell said. “I left Mifflin County to become an assistant high school principal at Susquehanna Township in December 2013. With my former experience being elementary, it was rewarding to supervise the senior class and see the entire K-12 experience come together at graduation.”

In July 2014, he returned to Mifflin County as an elementary principal supervising school buildings with just under 1,000 students and almost 200 staff members.

“My last year as a building principal was in a single elementary building during the 2019-2020 school year,” O’Donnell said. “As we all recall this was the year schools closed in March 2020. The school that I was leading had a large amount of economically disadvantaged students. While all members of the school community had been impacted by closures, the daily wonders of staff and figuring out how to connect with our students with spotty internet was a real challenge.”

That summer, O’Donnell was promoted as the chief academic officer for the Mifflin County School District. His duties focused on building administration, curriculum, instruction and professional development. In May 2022, O’Donnell started at South Middleton as the assistant to Superintendent James Estep.

“This allowed me to gather an understanding of current issues and develop a sense of what being a Bubbler truly means,” O’Donnell said. “Through conversations last year, we have set out this year to refine, refresh and reset items that need to be addressed that have previously been started.”

When Estep retired on Jan. 2, O’Donnell stepped in the next day as superintendent. In today’s 5 Questions, The Sentinel gave O’Donnell a chance to reflect on his experiences and his new role:

Q: What made you decide to pursue the job of superintendent?

A: Leaving a previous district where I had served for 15 years was a difficult decision. In May, as I entered into South Middleton, I quickly realized the special meaning placed on being a Bubbler. As part of my entry plan I had put out a schedule for staff to have meetings, classroom visits and informal conversations. During the short period between April and June, I was able to spend two days at each facility. My schedule was completely packed with visits and meetings. I quickly found the pride within our school community and the bond that is shared between our students, teachers and community. While undoubtedly there have been challenges in public education, the bond that is shared between all members of our community is something that has kept South Middleton School District as one of the best performing school districts in the area. Ultimately, after seeing and feeling our shared bond I really knew this was going to be an ideal time to take the next step and lead our district.

Q: What lessons learned from prior jobs have prepared you for this new role as superintendent?

A: The most important lesson would be to form relationships. Every single thing we do or attempt to do in public education comes down to forming relationships between staff, students and community members. Without a solid relationship base, it is difficult to build trust and effective communication. I’ve found that the most effective leaders I have had the pleasure of working for were visible, approachable and made a concerted attempt to visit school buildings on a regular basis. Conducting building visits allows relationships and trust to form. Effective leaders build relationships, establish trust and increase communication.

The top down approach isn’t effectively meeting the needs of students in classrooms. There is little doubt that certain decisions are outside of the control of the school board, superintendent or administration. Some laws or regulations are put in place at either the state or federal level which don’t make a lot of sense. It’s our job to ensure we comply with these mandates and, where possible, tweak procedures to meet the needs of our community. But to truly get the most out of our educational system, we need ideas incubated at the classroom level, implemented at the building level and supported from the district level. We have incredibly dedicated members of our faculty. If we leverage our collective knowledge, there is little we can’t accomplish.

Finally, let’s have a little more fun in public education. Working in the public sector has challenges and stresses that aren’t often seen from the outside. However, we also get the opportunity to see a student grow in an area that they never thought possible. That power is unique to public education and we should do a better job celebrating our successes with one another and our community.

Q: What are your thoughts now that you are officially the superintendent?

A: Why, why not? There are so many obstacles that face districts but getting to the root of an issue has been something I have been pressing. So my thoughts are typically why or why not? Why are we doing this? Does it still work for our students and community? What needs to change to make this process more efficient? I found myself questioning and seeking to understand issues. Additionally, I want to get us to a place where we are addressing the immediate needs while also planning in a systemic way for three to five years down the road. In order to effectively plan for the future we need to be forward thinking and reflecting on how our decisions now impact our students and community in the future. We are seeing increasing needs within many departments in our district. Student services, technology, and maintenance departments all need additional resources. Strategically, we need to develop a plan that is financially feasible but permits us to meet the needs of our students. By taking more of a long range approach we can meet our needs now and in the future.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the school district/public education in 2023?

A: Certainly, one of the biggest challenges facing not only South Middleton School District but all school districts in Pennsylvania is the availability of certified educators. As we know, teacher certifications last year represent a 61% decrease from where they were 10 years ago. That is a tremendously steep decline in the availability of certified candidates. While this is an issue, we are also having difficulty finding staff for custodial, maintenance, bus drivers, substitutes and paraprofessionals. In short, the availability of staffing is the biggest challenge in public education.

Q: How do you plan to tackle this challenge?

A: Our human resources department is working diligently to attend job fairs, use internet postings, and even yard signs to draw attention to our needed positions. Additionally, we have taken a look at compensation and have solicited help from our current employees to reach out to friends and family who might be interested.

Advocacy to our state and local legislators can also help. Several states have passed legislation titled “Grow Your Own Teachers.” While these vary in format, they encourage a financial incentive for students seeking to obtain teacher licensure. Additionally, Pennsylvania has typically been one of the more difficult states to transfer licensure from out of state. We know the growth that is happening in Cumberland County. While the Department of Education has relaxed some of their regulations, I would like to see them take another look at the process. Can we cut through some of the red tape and reduce the cost for licensing?

Finally, the best employment strategy right now is a retention strategy. We have talented members of our staff who dedicate each and every day to the young people of our community. If we could all take a moment to thank those individuals it would demonstrate a profound appreciation for their public service.