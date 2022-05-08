5 Questions: Enola area student is part of a winning design team

It’s not every day a group of students can help lift SANTA off the ground.

Christmas may be a long way off, but Henry Archer recently opened the gift of opportunity.

“One of the biggest things I learned was working on a team,” said Archer, 16, of Enola. “Making sure you’re dependable and available to help your teammates when you can.”

A sophomore enrolled in the Commonwealth Charter Academy, he’s a member of the CCA Innovators, seven students who captured first place in the Real World Design Challenge national championship.

Named the Specialized Aerial Novel Transport — Automated, their simulated unmanned aircraft system or drone also earned them a second place finish in the challenge’s international competition.

“This is a significant milestone for the CCA family,” said Thomas Longenecker, academy president and chief executive officer. “We applaud these students for their grit and tenacity. Schools are to be laboratories of innovation by unlocking the potential of each student and allowing them to explore their passions and interests.”

The 2022 Challenge was for each team to develop a drone to safely deliver packages within a city. This involved coming up with a design, a theory of operation and a business plan for commercial operations of the system.

Each team had to adhere to specific, pre-determined guidelines including the size, weight and distance the package must travel; the airfield from which the system will operate; the flight paths the system must use; and the designated delivery locations within the city.

In a phone interview, Archer delved deeper into the process involved with designing a computerized drone that was tested through a simulation. His team included high school students from Franklin, Indiana, Lebanon, Monroe and Montgomery counties.

Q: What role did you play on the team?

A: My role was components and flight planning.

For components, there were three of us who met and discussed options on what we thought was best for the drone and then we chose one of those [options] to go into the drone.

For the flight plan, we read the guidelines on what we had to do. The mission was to take a drone from an airfield, land it at a package delivery site and then fly it back. We wanted to maximize the amount of flights [so] we tweaked it to match the flight time.

Q: What were some of the factors you considered when mulling over components to include in the drone?

A: Size, weight and energy consumption.

In the first year, we got to choose how much we charge per package. So we wanted to keep the costs down because the overall costs of the UAS would come out of the profit that we would have made during the first year of operations.

Q: What were some of the challenges you had to overcome?

A: The biggest problem we had was weight. We had to keep our drone under 25 kilograms. One way was to maximize our battery consumption because most of our weight was due to the battery, which weighed about half the weight of the drone. We changed the design for the main body of the drone to make it lighter, but still kept the safety part where it can’t be fragile enough to break up during flight.

Q: What was it like to work with team members from all over Pennsylvania?

A: Twice weekly, we met to discuss the process of how it was going. There was no real option to meet in-person quite often. We did it all through Microsoft Teams. We did meet in-person to work on the big parts like presentation at the school’s campus here in Harrisburg.

Q: How did this experience benefit your future?

A: I hope to go into mechanical engineering. This whole process helped me to explore that kind of option.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

