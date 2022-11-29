5 Questions: Boiling Springs native receives teaching award

Boiling Springs native Charlotte Searle Buskill was completely surprised by an assembly of cheering students, colleagues, state and local dignitaries and the media.

A third-grade teacher with Owensboro Public Schools in Kentucky, she is one of 40 educators across the country to receive a 2022 Milken Educator Award.

Often hailed as the Oscars of Teaching, the awards were created by Lowell Milken to celebrate, elevate and activate the teaching profession. The Milken Family Foundation has donated over $73 million in awards to more than 2,900 recipients along with professional learning and networking opportunities with education stakeholders.

The recent assembly at the Newton Parrish Elementary School was part of the foundation’s coast-to-coast tour to surprise each educator with an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize. The event was attended by Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman and Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass.

A 2012 graduate of Boiling Springs High School, Buskill earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Penn State University in 2016. She started teaching for Owensboro Public Schools the fall after her spring graduation. For seven years, she has been teaching in a third-grade classroom at the Newton Parrish School.

In 2020, Buskill earned a master’s degree in literacy education from Western Kentucky University. She is married to Zach Buskill, a band director for Hancock County Schools, a neighboring school district in Lewisport, Kentucky.

“My family still lives in the Boiling Springs area,” she said. “I frequently visit throughout the year to be with family.”

In today’s 5 Questions, The Sentinel gave Charlotte Buskill the opportunity to delve deeper into her recent honor and her education career.

Q: How did your formative years in Boiling Springs shape your career?

A: I was inspired by a family of educators. We often say it’s "the family business." My maternal great-grandmother was a teacher and principal, followed by my mom who taught in Boiling Springs for the South Middleton School District and still teaches there. My two sisters are also elementary teachers, both graduated from Boiling Springs [in] 2009 and 2018 as well as Penn State College of Education grads, 2013 and 2022.

Q: What do you enjoy most about being an educator?

A: I most enjoy the ability to engage in building relationships with students and empowering students through academics.

Q: What are your thoughts on earning this award? How did you react upon receiving it?

A: I was completely shocked when my name was announced. It has been a humbling experience that I am so grateful for. I cannot express my gratitude to the educators who have contributed to building me as the educator that I am today. I would not be where I am without the countless educators who inspired me and empowered me to learn and overcome challenges in learning.

Q: You are a leader among educators in your school district on STEM [Science Technology Engineering Math]. Why is that? Why is that aspect of education so important to you? What do you see as the takeaway for your students?

A: I sponsor the STLP (student technology leadership program) at my school. It is an afterschool club that we offer students. This allows for a heavy focus on the engineering process into problem solving, presentation and collaboration work.

I have also been a key contributor to our science curriculum in the district. This has involved researching current K-5 curriculum, piloting curriculum lessons in my own classroom, and helping district admin make decisions on which curriculum we should pursue in the coming school year by providing input based on my experience piloting curriculum lessons and research based on those curriculum.

STEM is incredibly important to me because we are preparing students for a workforce that is going to be heavily reliant on the innovation of technology and the sciences. The principles of STEM, the engineering process, and the inquiry process are all elements that are going to contribute to student success beyond the classroom in our evolving society.

The key takeaways that I see from students in the STLP club but also by engaging my students in the engineering process in my third-grade classroom are students who are capable of working collaboratively, thinking innovatively how to push through challenges and overcome obstacles.

Q: Could you explain your involvement in the Lighthouse Team and the committees for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports and site-based decision making? What do those organizations do? Why is their work important?

A: These committees are elements of school leadership. My work with these has allowed me to work with colleagues. I feel that the saying "you are who you surround yourself with." This is incredibly true for me as I feel I'm a product of the incredible educators that surround me. In particular, my third-grade team of teachers. A community of teachers that truly put students first in the decisions they make is what ultimately leads to a school building’s success, in my opinion. So working on these committees is incredibly important to me because I am able to learn from those who are more experienced than me, those who have different experiences than me, and those who make me look at my own practices with a critical eye.