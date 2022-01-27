5 Questions: A college graduate at 17, Mechanicsburg's Donaghy prepares for next step in life

Like most 17-year-olds, Michelle Donaghy of Mechanicsburg is done with school.

Unlike her peers though, the statement isn’t figurative to Donaghy. She’s completed not only high school, but college as well, earning her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Central Penn College in December.

An article on Central Penn College’s website outlined how Donaghy accomplished the feat, crossing it off her to-do list before getting her driver's license and becoming old enough to vote.

Donaghy, who attended Commonwealth Charter Academy, is now the youngest person to graduate from Central Penn since it was founded in 1881. She packed a four-year experience into a year and a half, taking on extracurricular activities like Student Government and a job as a business analyst for Highmark.

Donaghy said she wants to be a leader in whatever career field she chooses to enter and has focused on setting herself up for success.

The Sentinel gave Donaghy an opportunity to talk about her achievement:

Q: What made you want to graduate early and how did you do it?

A: "Graduating early was never a goal, I unintentionally set myself up for success. In high school, I had a mentor, who shared a piece of advice with me; when opportunities arise take action because every opportunity impacts your career, knowledge, and network. Those words of advice helped me develop a mindset of capitalizing on given opportunities, which has helped me explore, try, and become better. My high school, Commonwealth Charter Academy, offered dual enrollment classes, so during my third and fourth years I took some general education classes to earn college credits. I was able to transfer roughly 30 credits to Central Penn College, which allowed me to start college as a sophomore. Since I was already familiar with college-level classes and expectations, the transition was easy. Central Penn College's unique accelerated year-round schedule of four 11-week terms allowed me to finish my bachelor of science degree in business administration in a year and a half."

Q: How has the pandemic helped and/or hindered this process for you?

A: "The pandemic did not hinder my ability to accelerate. When the rest of the world was trying to figure out how to move to a virtual setting, I already was in the setting. Commonwealth Charter Academy is a cyber charter school, so everything was done virtually. I had developed the 'good habits' of completing work on time and finding ways to stay motivated while at home in high school before the pandemic. So when the pandemic hit it was not that different for me, besides the fact I was not able to go and see people on occasion. It is funny because when I started Central Penn College my first on-campus class I was facing an opposite problem — the classroom setting was unfamiliar to me. So it took some adjustments, but I am grateful for the small classroom sizes and personalized experiences I developed with my professors because they helped enhance my oral communication and other social skills."

Q: Did you have to make any sacrifices to graduate early, and if you could go back, is there anything you would do differently?

A: "Everything comes with a sacrifice, every decision we make has opportunity costs. In my case, I sacrificed sleep. My last term at Central Penn College was a challenge, some situations occurred during my first week that negatively impacted my performance. One of my main sacrifices was sleep, not the best decision on my part but I always managed to push through. Some nights I got little to no sleep, which came at a cost. If I could go back and do anything differently I probably would have put less on my plate, so I could get some more sleep, and be less stressed. But regardless, I think those experiences have taught me a valuable lesson about time management and recognizing your limits. I am grateful for the relationships I have created during my time at CPC, meeting facility, being in leadership positions, creating quality friendships, and gaining professional experience."

Q: Graduating that early takes a lot of hard work. What kept you motivated to push through?

A: "I had various motivators. A lot of it came from the end goal, what I desired. On the late nights and the days where I told myself you have to finish this essay or you need to read this chapter, I was reminding myself you are doing this for your degree for your credibility to get a job. Not only the job but opening up a business, so you know how to do the accounting and file the proper forms, so you gain the knowledge to apply yourself in the real world."

Q: What comes next?

A: "Well this year I plan on traveling abroad to Iceland, and to gain some more professional experience in the field. I am considering going back to school next year for a master's degree, but I want to solidify which field or topic I would like to continue my studies in before committing."

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.